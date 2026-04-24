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Indybay Feature
The F I X documentary
Date:
Friday, May 22, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Wingnut Willie
Location Details:
1224 K. St. Downtown Modesto California.
I will host an audience interactive film. I'll begin with a short introduction about myself, my passion for harm reduction, & alternatives in drug culture & mental health.
The idea is we will watch each episode & do a Q&A. Each episode is a misconception about drugs, drug addiction, & the drug war & is 6-8 min long. We'll see if it works. This is the idea. Otherwise we'll play them thru & we can discuss at the end.
May is mental health month. Come join us at this FREE event & celebrate with us.
Snacks & Refreshments provided...
Film Description:
What if everything you think you know about drugs is wrong?
What if everything you think you know about addiction is wrong?
What if everything you think you know about the war on drugs is wrong?
And what if there are answers to America’s unprecedented addiction crisis that you have never been told?
Oscar-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson presents this TV series, adapted from Johann Hari’s game-changing New York Time’s bestseller ‘Chasing The Scream.’
Prepare for everything you think you know to be seen differently.
The idea is we will watch each episode & do a Q&A. Each episode is a misconception about drugs, drug addiction, & the drug war & is 6-8 min long. We'll see if it works. This is the idea. Otherwise we'll play them thru & we can discuss at the end.
May is mental health month. Come join us at this FREE event & celebrate with us.
Snacks & Refreshments provided...
Film Description:
What if everything you think you know about drugs is wrong?
What if everything you think you know about addiction is wrong?
What if everything you think you know about the war on drugs is wrong?
And what if there are answers to America’s unprecedented addiction crisis that you have never been told?
Oscar-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson presents this TV series, adapted from Johann Hari’s game-changing New York Time’s bestseller ‘Chasing The Scream.’
Prepare for everything you think you know to be seen differently.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 24, 2026 2:47PM
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