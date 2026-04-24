On May Day - Stop Fascist War Drive Abroad & Win the War at Home - The Main Enemy is at Home!

Date:

Friday, May 01, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

UFCLP

Location Details:

Harry Bridges Plaza next to SF Ferry Building

San Francisco

UFCLP May Day 2026 Statement

On May Day-Stop Fascist War Drive Abroad & Win The War At Home.

The Main Enemy Is At Home!



May Day is an historic day not only in the US, but around the world. Immigrant workers in 1886 were the leading force for the 8 hour work day, and that fight continues today. It is more important than ever that the working class reassert its historic militancy, show its opposition to Trump's threat to “bomb Iran back to the stone age” and stop his fascist attacks on working people here at home. This threat is not only an attack on Iran, but an attack on the international working class as well.



Trump’s bombing of the largest nuclear power plant in Iran could possibly lead to a dirty bomb nuclear explosion contaminating the entire Middle East and the rest of the world. Nuclear annihilation is a threat to all of humanity. Capitalism is on a downward trajectory and therefore can create nothing but competition and destruction. Trump has also attacked Venezuela to steal their oil, is strangling Cuba, is supporting the Israeli genocide and pogroms in the West Bank and is threatening wars throughout the world. He has also waged a reckless trade war, continuing sanctions on countries that oppose US imperialist demands. Cubans cannot even get their minimal needs met because of the embargo. The Cuban people are suffering at the hands of American imperialism. Israel, fully supported by the US, has threatened to turn Lebanon into Gaza and Trump has the same plans for Iran. The Democrats have helped fund these wars and the funding of the militarization of the border and police.



At the same time that Trump is unleashing destruction on these countries, he is telling the US working class that the government cannot pay for child care and other public services but has to focus on expanding the war machine with a 50% increase to $1.5 trillion. The US working class must step in and take the lead against these horrendous threats or more war is sure to break out.



This has even led to a split in the US military. Over 20 top officers who do not want this undeclared and Illegal war—which is in reality a suicide mission for US troops—have been removed or resigned. The American ruling class has no qualms about sacrificing the working class as cannon fodder in order to undermine its competitors. Right now, the American capitalists are in a life and death struggle with China and this is the primary reason that Iran is being sacrificed to the interests of US capitalism. Iran is an exporter of oil to China, China is a competitor of the US and therefore Iran must cease selling oil to China. This was also the reason for the US attack on Venezuela and abduction of its president, Nicolás Maduro. The imperialist wars of the last century resulted in the deaths of hundreds of millions. Today, a conflagration of even greater dimensions is on the agenda.



The United Front Committee for a Labor Party calls on US troops to refuse to participate in imperialist wars, and not to obey the criminal orders of their commanders. There is precedent for this throughout history. We support a general strike on May Day 2026 and we will march together against imperialist wars abroad and against capitalists here at home.



The AFL-CIO—which is now taking $71 million from Trump and the Republicans through the NED’s “Solidarity Center”—continues to support the funding of the military budget and the US sending billions of dollars to Israel to continue the genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank.



The massive fascist attacks by ICE and other state forces against immigrants and workers are connected to the wars abroad. Project 2025 is carrying out the privatization and destruction of all public education, public services and healthcare. The attacks on Federal workers must be opposed by mass strikes, which the AFL-CIO refuses to support and organize.



The use of AI to marginalize and destroy the working class and its power is an existential question for the working class. The techno-fascists who run the US government are using AI for imperialist wars and for spying and attacking the working class and expanding the fascist state. Only working class control of AI can protect workers from the ongoing onslaught against our jobs and lives.



We support an independent democratic mass democratic workers party with a program for working people against the techno fascist billionaires running the US and the rest of the world.



On May 1 Join us at Harry Bridges Plaza, next to Ferry Building at 3:30 pm to oppose this insanity and threat to the people of Iran and the world, and to report on your struggles in your job and community.



In NYC, labor will be meeting at Washington Square Park at 4 pm. Only labor can stop fascism and war.



Stop Trump’s Fascist War on Iran, Lebanon & Palestinians

US Troops: Ignore Trump’s Illegal War Orders - The Main Enemy is at Home

Single Payer Now!

US Out of the Middle East & Close All 800 US Bases Around the World

STOP Union Busting, Privatization, Trade War & Shut Down the Fascist ICE with Mass Working Class Action

Build a Global Working Class United Front Against Imperialist War and Capitalist Austerity.

Stop the Attacks on the Working Class, Immigrants, Women, LBGTQ, Muslims & the Oppressed



United Front Committee For A Labor Party

ufclp.org