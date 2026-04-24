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Class War Contingent @ SF May Day March
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Federation
Location Details:
Vaillancourt Fountain
140 years ago, the state hanged anarchist workers, the majority of them migrants, in Chicago for daring to organize and fight.
This May Day, reclaim our holiday's radical socialist history and join the Class War Contingent. Let's remind the politicians, polICE, and each other who makes the world run: workers of the world.
Invite your coworkers, neighbors, friends, and comrades to meet near Vaillancourt Fountain at 4pm!
This May Day, reclaim our holiday's radical socialist history and join the Class War Contingent. Let's remind the politicians, polICE, and each other who makes the world run: workers of the world.
Invite your coworkers, neighbors, friends, and comrades to meet near Vaillancourt Fountain at 4pm!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 24, 2026 10:03AM
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