Class War Contingent @ SF May Day March

Date:

Friday, May 01, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Federation

Location Details:

Vaillancourt Fountain

140 years ago, the state hanged anarchist workers, the majority of them migrants, in Chicago for daring to organize and fight.



This May Day, reclaim our holiday's radical socialist history and join the Class War Contingent. Let's remind the politicians, polICE, and each other who makes the world run: workers of the world.



Invite your coworkers, neighbors, friends, and comrades to meet near Vaillancourt Fountain at 4pm!