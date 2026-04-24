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Palestine San Francisco U.S. Education & Student Activism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Columbia Palestinian Student Mahmoud Khalil & His Lawyer Marc Van Der Hout at SFSU

by LVP
Fri, Apr 24, 2026 8:48AM
Columbia Palestinian student Mahmoud Khalil and his lawyer Marc Van Der Hout spoke at SFSU about this kidnapping and detention by ICE and how they fought back as well as the state of the Palestinian movement.
Panel Discussion At SFSU By GUPs
original image (4032x3024)
Columbia Palestinian student Mahmoud Khalil who was a member of UAW 2710 was kidnapped and illegally arrested by ICE on March 8th 2025 and held in detention for 3 months. He faced detention in Louisiana and other concentration camps until a national campaign and legal effort won a victory with his release. He and his lawyer Marc Va Der Hout were invited by the SFSU chapter of General Union Of Palestine Students to speak on 4/23/26. He spoke at a SFSU General Union Of Palestine Students chapter sponsored packed meeting at SFSU on 4/23/26.

He was joined by his lawyer Marc Van Der Hout and they discussed the case and took questions by SFSU faculty members and members of the audience.

There was also a focus on labor and the role of the UAW 4811 and UAW Region 6 which is supporting San Francisco State Senator and Zionist Scott Wiener who is running for Congress.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/E5l32Czi6_0
§Panel Discussion With Mahmoud Khalil & His Lawyer Marc Va Der Hout
by LVP
Fri, Apr 24, 2026 8:48AM
sm_mahmoud_meeting.jpeg
original image (640x506)
The battle to defend Columbia Palestinian student and UAW 2710 former member Mahmoud Khalill was the focus of a panel at SFSU
https://youtu.be/E5l32Czi6_0
§Panel Sponsored By General Union Of Palestine Students
by LVP
Fri, Apr 24, 2026 8:48AM
sm_gups_sign.jpg
original image (2889x977)
The panel was sponsored by the SFSU chapter of the General Union Of Palestine Students
https://youtu.be/E5l32Czi6_0
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