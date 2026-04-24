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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/26/2026
Palestine East Bay

Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with the Children of Palestine

Meet at Inspiration Point parking area at Wildcat Canyon Road, Orinda, CA 94563
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Date:
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Meet at Inspiration Point parking area at Wildcat Canyon Road, Orinda, CA 94563
Join Hikers for Palestine on Sunday, April 26, at 12pm for a scenic and restorative walk along the Nimitz Way, starting from Inspiration Point in Tilden Regional Park. We’ll meet in the Inspiration Point parking area at Wildcat Canyon Road, Orinda, CA 94563 and hike an approximately 4.5‑mile out‑and‑back route along the ridge. The hike will take about 2 to 2.5 hours.

The paved trail is moderately easy, largely exposed with very little shade, and passes through open grasslands with occasional groves of trees. Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash at all times. Along the way, you’ll enjoy spectacular views of the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Reservoir, and the East Bay hills, along with fresh air and good company.

Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.

A donation of $5 to $20 is suggested to support Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds; MECA’s staff and trusted local partners in Gaza are on the ground responding to the most urgent needs of children and families, and your contribution can help provide critical medical care, clean water, food, and psychological support. We will be collecting donations on our MECA page at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/bqQafT7VEfGO8gANOhS2QA2

Learn more at: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/about-us/

We look forward to walking together in solidarity and community.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 24, 2026 1:02AM
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