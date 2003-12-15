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Webinar: Stop Using Drone Warfare to Perpetrate Genocides in Palestine and Sudan
Date:
Saturday, May 09, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
World Beyond War
Location Details:
Online
https://actionnetwork.org/events/webinar-stop-using-drone-warfare-to-perpetrate-genocides-in-palestine-and-sudan/
https://actionnetwork.org/events/webinar-stop-using-drone-warfare-to-perpetrate-genocides-in-palestine-and-sudan/
We will examine the problem of drone warfare and possible solutions. A panel of speakers will be followed by Q&A.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 23, 2026 6:14PM
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