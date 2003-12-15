From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Webinar: Stop Using Drone Warfare to Perpetrate Genocides in Palestine and Sudan

Date:

Saturday, May 09, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

World Beyond War

Location Details:

We will examine the problem of drone warfare and possible solutions. A panel of speakers will be followed by Q&A.