top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/2/2026
East Bay Government & Elections

Vote Left Unity! Meet the Candidates, Part 2

The flyer has the same text as above. Images are logos of the Starry Plough and the sponsoring groups
Download PDF (324.9KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
The Peace and Freedom and Green Parties of California are running a joint slate for
many offices on the June 2, 2026 ballot, including all of the Statewide candidates
except for Governor (for that office, each party has its own candidate). On April 4 we
heard from some of the candidates of the Left Unity Slate. Join us May 2 to hear more
of them, and the candidates for Governor.

Ramsey Robinson – Peace & Freedom Candidate for Governor

Representative of Butch Ware – Green Candidate for Governor (unfairly
excluded from the ballot)

Gary Blenner – Green/Left Unity Candidate for Secretary of State

Meghann Adams – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for Controller

Frank Lara – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for State
Superintendent of Public Instruction (technically a non-partisan office)

Linda “L.R.” Roberts – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for State
Assembly, District 8
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

An open discussion will follow the presentations.

Although the in-person experience is better, this forum will also be online. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS-VoteLeftUnity2
to receive your personal link to participate

Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks.
Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations.

We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.

For more information email info [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 23, 2026 5:56PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code