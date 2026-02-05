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Vote Left Unity! Meet the Candidates, Part 2
Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
The Peace and Freedom and Green Parties of California are running a joint slate for
many offices on the June 2, 2026 ballot, including all of the Statewide candidates
except for Governor (for that office, each party has its own candidate). On April 4 we
heard from some of the candidates of the Left Unity Slate. Join us May 2 to hear more
of them, and the candidates for Governor.
Ramsey Robinson – Peace & Freedom Candidate for Governor
Representative of Butch Ware – Green Candidate for Governor (unfairly
excluded from the ballot)
Gary Blenner – Green/Left Unity Candidate for Secretary of State
Meghann Adams – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for Controller
Frank Lara – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for State
Superintendent of Public Instruction (technically a non-partisan office)
Linda “L.R.” Roberts – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for State
Assembly, District 8
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
Although the in-person experience is better, this forum will also be online. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS-VoteLeftUnity2
to receive your personal link to participate
Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks.
Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email info [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
many offices on the June 2, 2026 ballot, including all of the Statewide candidates
except for Governor (for that office, each party has its own candidate). On April 4 we
heard from some of the candidates of the Left Unity Slate. Join us May 2 to hear more
of them, and the candidates for Governor.
Ramsey Robinson – Peace & Freedom Candidate for Governor
Representative of Butch Ware – Green Candidate for Governor (unfairly
excluded from the ballot)
Gary Blenner – Green/Left Unity Candidate for Secretary of State
Meghann Adams – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for Controller
Frank Lara – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for State
Superintendent of Public Instruction (technically a non-partisan office)
Linda “L.R.” Roberts – Peace & Freedom/Left Unity candidate for State
Assembly, District 8
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
Although the in-person experience is better, this forum will also be online. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS-VoteLeftUnity2
to receive your personal link to participate
Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks.
Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email info [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 23, 2026 5:56PM
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