The UCSC Powwow 2026 is a social gathering that brings together Native American communities from various tribes across California and Turtle Island. This event is possible as we gather to celebrate and honor Native cultural heritage on Uypi and Amah Mutsun lands. 🌎✨In honor of Sophia Garcia-Robles, this event celebrates Indigenous culture through dance, song, art, and community—uplifting traditions that continue to sustain and connect us across generations.Hosted by the AIRC and POCSC, this powwow creates a space of fellowship, respect, and empowerment, strengthening the connection between UCSC and the broader Native/Indigenous communities of Santa Cruz and the Monterey Bay.✨ Join us in celebrating cultural pride, honoring traditions, and building community ✨📍 Kaiser Permanente Arena, Downtown Santa Cruz🗓 Sunday, May 17, 2026⏰ 11 AM – 6 PM (Doors open at 10:30 AM)FREE & open to the public — all are welcome 🤎American Indian Resource Center