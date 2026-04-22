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Palestine East Bay International Anti-War Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Palestine & South Africa with ILWU Local 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas

by LVP
Wed, Apr 22, 2026 8:35AM
ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas spoke at a meeting in Oakland on the ILWU Local 10 fight for South Africa and Palestine
Clarence Thomas
At a meeting on Solidarity with Palestine In Oakland on March 28, 2026, ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas spoke about the struggle of ILWU Local 10 for the workers and people of Palestine and South Africa.

The meeting was held by the Oakland People’s Arms Embargo which is organizing for an embargo on the shipment of military goods to Israel out of the Oakland port.

Additional Media:

Palestine & ILWU Local 10 With Retired ILWU10 Sec Treas. Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/2TponhAK_Go

ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0

Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!
https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/?fbclid=IwAR2SwceZcD0CWLVaJjY_I5m6-SOXf-CgAu46IlFgTv5ULdwja6B-fXu3z4A

ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland
https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo

Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0

May 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On Palestine
https://blocktheboat.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ILWU-Northern-California-Palestine.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0dB0rVYQaY-2mIFAFcfAE10GO3N0SLhZt35M65Wlf6R_sWRWVXLA4ENfA

International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf

Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8

ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government
https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

Bay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA

At Google Thousands Demand No Tech For Genocide & Google Workers Speak Out On Googles $1.2B contract
https://youtu.be/zhkqNHXK-Wk

AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
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