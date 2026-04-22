ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas spoke at a meeting in Oakland on the ILWU Local 10 fight for South Africa and Palestine

At a meeting on Solidarity with Palestine In Oakland on March 28, 2026, ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas spoke about the struggle of ILWU Local 10 for the workers and people of Palestine and South Africa.The meeting was held by the Oakland People’s Arms Embargo which is organizing for an embargo on the shipment of military goods to Israel out of the Oakland port.Additional Media:Palestine & ILWU Local 10 With Retired ILWU10 Sec Treas. Clarence ThomasILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To AllDock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In OaklandIsraeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of HundredsMay 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On PalestineInternational Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidIsraeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIneILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of OaklandMass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In GazaDanny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African GovernmentThe Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesBay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In OaklandAt Google Thousands Demand No Tech For Genocide & Google Workers Speak Out On Googles $1.2B contractAFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli GenocideThe War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry GoldbetterPalestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming IsraelThe AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff BlankfortUAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of PalestineProduction of Labor Video Project