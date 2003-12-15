Protest the zionist consulate in SF

Date:

Friday, April 24, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

NAG - Noise Against Genocide

Location Details:

456 Montgomery St

SF

‼️Come out and let the zionists know that we don’t want them anywhere in the Bay Area‼️



🔻 Friday, April 24, 2026 (and every Friday!)

🔻 10:30am-12pm

🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF

“israeli” Consulate



‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️

FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸