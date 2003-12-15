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Indybay Feature
Protest the zionist consulate in SF
Date:
Friday, April 24, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NAG - Noise Against Genocide
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St
SF
SF
‼️Come out and let the zionists know that we don’t want them anywhere in the Bay Area‼️
🔻 Friday, April 24, 2026 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
🔻 Friday, April 24, 2026 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 21, 2026 9:59PM
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