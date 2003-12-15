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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/18/2026
East Bay Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer

The Oaklash Festival 2026

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, May 18, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Oaklash
Location Details:
Main Entrance on 9th st and Broadway
The Oaklash Festival is the premier celebration of Drag and queer performance in the Bay Area.

Our ninth annual festival will feature a full day of nonstop queer art including live performances, DJs, vendors, and more! Kings, queens, and queers from all over the Bay Area and beyond will join together for this annual celebration of queer culture and art.

CHECK OUT THE FULL SCHEDULE >> http://www.oaklash.com/lineup

QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS >> http://www.oaklash.com/faq

All pre-sale registrations are suggested donations that come with perks such as expedited entry to our festival events. All events are No One Turned Away for Lack of Funds (NOTAFLOF), though limited entry may be available at the door!

Oaklash aims to make our events accessible to all! All events will take place at ADA compliant venues and feature ASL interpretation during performances.

For questions, concerns, or access needs, email us at oaklashtickets [at] gmail.com

WE DO NOT TOLERATE HATE, VIOLENCE, OR DISCRIMINATION OF ANY KIND. CONSENT IS MANDATORY. IF IN VIOLATION, YOU MAY BE ASKED TO LEAVE OUR​ EVENT AT ANY TIME WITHOUT REFUND.
For more information: https://www.oaklash.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 21, 2026 9:30PM
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