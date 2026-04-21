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"They Have Names" a theatrical act in solidarity with Gaza
Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Various Organizers
Location Details:
Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex
390 Morris Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472
390 Morris Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472
In solidarity with Gaza and the struggle for Palestine, Sonoma County for Palestine, Raizes Collective, and Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County present:
"They Have Names" is a theatrical act of defiance born from Gaza's relentless devastation. Against a backdrop of banners bearing tens of thousands of names, it refuses silence restoring humanity to those reduced to statistics. With haunting music, the storytellers summon memory, rebuild what was lost, and defy the world's ignorance, speaking for those silenced, carrying their stories beyond the rubble and the headlines, so they are never forgotten.
A night of names spoken, stories unearthed, and silence defied.
Join us for a powerful and deeply moving play reading, a beautiful collaboration between Gaza activists and a Latinx community organization. This event brings together voices of resilience, storytelling, and solidarity across cultures.
🎨 Artwork, merchandise, snacks, and refreshments available
📅 May 2nd, 2026
🕕 6:00 PM
📍 Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex
390 Morris Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472
💵 Suggested donation: $10 to $20 (NOTAFLOF)
This performance exists because of collective voices, those who speak, those who listen, and those who refuse to forget.
"They Have Names" is a theatrical act of defiance born from Gaza's relentless devastation. Against a backdrop of banners bearing tens of thousands of names, it refuses silence restoring humanity to those reduced to statistics. With haunting music, the storytellers summon memory, rebuild what was lost, and defy the world's ignorance, speaking for those silenced, carrying their stories beyond the rubble and the headlines, so they are never forgotten.
A night of names spoken, stories unearthed, and silence defied.
Join us for a powerful and deeply moving play reading, a beautiful collaboration between Gaza activists and a Latinx community organization. This event brings together voices of resilience, storytelling, and solidarity across cultures.
🎨 Artwork, merchandise, snacks, and refreshments available
📅 May 2nd, 2026
🕕 6:00 PM
📍 Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex
390 Morris Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472
💵 Suggested donation: $10 to $20 (NOTAFLOF)
This performance exists because of collective voices, those who speak, those who listen, and those who refuse to forget.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 21, 2026 2:26PM
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