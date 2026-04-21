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Surfrider Santa Cruz Chapter Virtual Policy Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Surfrider Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Virtual event registration: https://volunteer.surfrider.org/timeslots/fiuKARzK3t
Join our Surfrider Santa Cruz Virtual Policy Meeting—open to all! New and returning volunteers welcome. Come learn how to get involved and make a difference.
The Surfrider Santa Cruz Policy Meetings bring together community advocates to connect, share updates, and collaborate on current policy activity and campaigns.
About Santa Cruz Surfrider
Founded in 1991, our Santa Cruz chapter is an all-volunteer group dedicated to protecting the ocean, ensuring clean water, and maintaining healthy beaches and coastal access. We welcome anyone who shares our passion for preserving the coast.
The Surfrider Santa Cruz Policy Meetings bring together community advocates to connect, share updates, and collaborate on current policy activity and campaigns.
About Santa Cruz Surfrider
Founded in 1991, our Santa Cruz chapter is an all-volunteer group dedicated to protecting the ocean, ensuring clean water, and maintaining healthy beaches and coastal access. We welcome anyone who shares our passion for preserving the coast.
For more information: https://santacruz.surfrider.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 21, 2026 12:12PM
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