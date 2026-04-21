Surfrider Santa Cruz Chapter Virtual Policy Meeting

Date:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Surfrider Santa Cruz

Location Details:

Join our Surfrider Santa Cruz Virtual Policy Meeting—open to all! New and returning volunteers welcome. Come learn how to get involved and make a difference.



The Surfrider Santa Cruz Policy Meetings bring together community advocates to connect, share updates, and collaborate on current policy activity and campaigns.



About Santa Cruz Surfrider

Founded in 1991, our Santa Cruz chapter is an all-volunteer group dedicated to protecting the ocean, ensuring clean water, and maintaining healthy beaches and coastal access. We welcome anyone who shares our passion for preserving the coast.