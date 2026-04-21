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Indybay Feature
Environmental Health & Justice Community Seminar
Date:
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Greenaction Org.
Email:
Phone:
415-447-3904
Location Details:
The Swedenborgian Church
2107 Lyon Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
2107 Lyon Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
You are invited to a:
Environmental Health & Justice Community Seminar
FREE
April 26th
12:30pm
Toxic and Radioactive Waste at the Hunters Point Shipyard Superfund Site: The threat to Our Health and Environment
Join us for a FREE informative seminar and hear from Greenaction, champions of advocacy and organization for Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities across the state which suffer unjustly from unhealthy conditions and polluted environments. Come ask questions and find out what you can do to advance health and environmental justice!
This program is hosted by the San Francisco Swedenborgian Church.
Guest Speakers:
Bradley Angel, Executive Director
Shirletha Holmes-Boxx, Climate Justice Policy Advocate
Environmental Health & Justice Community Seminar
FREE
April 26th
12:30pm
Toxic and Radioactive Waste at the Hunters Point Shipyard Superfund Site: The threat to Our Health and Environment
Join us for a FREE informative seminar and hear from Greenaction, champions of advocacy and organization for Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities across the state which suffer unjustly from unhealthy conditions and polluted environments. Come ask questions and find out what you can do to advance health and environmental justice!
This program is hosted by the San Francisco Swedenborgian Church.
Guest Speakers:
Bradley Angel, Executive Director
Shirletha Holmes-Boxx, Climate Justice Policy Advocate
For more information: https://greenaction.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 21, 2026 12:00PM
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