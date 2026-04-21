Environmental Health & Justice Community Seminar

Date:

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Greenaction Org.

Email:

Phone:

415-447-3904

Location Details:

The Swedenborgian Church

2107 Lyon Street

San Francisco, CA 94115

You are invited to a:



Environmental Health & Justice Community Seminar



FREE

April 26th

12:30pm



Toxic and Radioactive Waste at the Hunters Point Shipyard Superfund Site: The threat to Our Health and Environment



Join us for a FREE informative seminar and hear from Greenaction, champions of advocacy and organization for Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities across the state which suffer unjustly from unhealthy conditions and polluted environments. Come ask questions and find out what you can do to advance health and environmental justice!

This program is hosted by the San Francisco Swedenborgian Church.



Guest Speakers:

Bradley Angel, Executive Director

Shirletha Holmes-Boxx, Climate Justice Policy Advocate