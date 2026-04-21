From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Al-Juthoor Dabke and Aswat Ensemble's "Take Me To Palestine"

Date:

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Krysti

Location Details:

Jackson Hall, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, UC Davis, One Shields Avenue, Davis





خدني ع فلسطين



Rooted in tradition and alive with momentum, Al-Juthoor (“Roots”) and Aswat Ensemble unite for a powerful evening of dabke, music, and storytelling. Drawing on dance and sound from Palestine and the Arab Levant/Bilad al-Sham, this collaboration affirms culture as something lived, shared, and carried forward.



On stage, grounded footwork meets driving rhythms and rich vocals in a charged exchange that transforms performance into a site of unity and voice. Structured in two movements—Resistance and Land Back—the performance moves from a powerful exploration of resistance to a vision of return and reclamation, honoring relationships to land, memory, and heritage.



Event Time/Location/Tickets:



Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 2 PM

Jackson Hall, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts in Davis, CA

Buy your ticket today at:



Learn more about Al-Juthoor on their Instagram @aljuthoor.dabke and website aljuthoordabke.org.

Take Me to Palestineخدني ع فلسطينRooted in tradition and alive with momentum, Al-Juthoor (“Roots”) and Aswat Ensemble unite for a powerful evening of dabke, music, and storytelling. Drawing on dance and sound from Palestine and the Arab Levant/Bilad al-Sham, this collaboration affirms culture as something lived, shared, and carried forward.On stage, grounded footwork meets driving rhythms and rich vocals in a charged exchange that transforms performance into a site of unity and voice. Structured in two movements—Resistance and Land Back—the performance moves from a powerful exploration of resistance to a vision of return and reclamation, honoring relationships to land, memory, and heritage.Event Time/Location/Tickets:Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 2 PMJackson Hall, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts in Davis, CABuy your ticket today at: http://www.mondaviarts.org/whats-on/al-juthoor-dabke/ Learn more about Al-Juthoor on their Instagram @aljuthoor.dabke and website aljuthoordabke.org.