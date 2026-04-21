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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/26/2026
Palestine Central Valley Arts + Action

Al-Juthoor Dabke and Aswat Ensemble's "Take Me To Palestine"

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Date:
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Krysti
Location Details:
Jackson Hall, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, UC Davis, One Shields Avenue, Davis
Take Me to Palestine

خدني ع فلسطين

Rooted in tradition and alive with momentum, Al-Juthoor (“Roots”) and Aswat Ensemble unite for a powerful evening of dabke, music, and storytelling. Drawing on dance and sound from Palestine and the Arab Levant/Bilad al-Sham, this collaboration affirms culture as something lived, shared, and carried forward.

On stage, grounded footwork meets driving rhythms and rich vocals in a charged exchange that transforms performance into a site of unity and voice. Structured in two movements—Resistance and Land Back—the performance moves from a powerful exploration of resistance to a vision of return and reclamation, honoring relationships to land, memory, and heritage.

Event Time/Location/Tickets:

Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 2 PM
Jackson Hall, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts in Davis, CA
Buy your ticket today at: http://www.mondaviarts.org/whats-on/al-juthoor-dabke/

Learn more about Al-Juthoor on their Instagram @aljuthoor.dabke and website aljuthoordabke.org.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 21, 2026 12:43AM
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