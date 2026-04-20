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Indybay Feature
Weekly Friday Banner Drop for Palestine
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Autonomous Activists
Location Details:
598 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Israel continues to starve and bomb Gaza, regardless of the ceasefire agreement.
Join autonomous activists every Friday from 4–5:30pm on the I-80 pedestrian bridge in Berkeley. Bring your keffiyehs and your Palestinian flags.
This action has been going strong since April 2024. Let’s keep showing up in force, standing in solidarity, and keeping one another safe.
Free parking is available next to Seabreeze, 598 University Ave.
Free Palestine!
Join autonomous activists every Friday from 4–5:30pm on the I-80 pedestrian bridge in Berkeley. Bring your keffiyehs and your Palestinian flags.
This action has been going strong since April 2024. Let’s keep showing up in force, standing in solidarity, and keeping one another safe.
Free parking is available next to Seabreeze, 598 University Ave.
Free Palestine!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 20, 2026 10:01PM
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