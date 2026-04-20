Weekly Friday Banner Drop for Palestine

Date:

Friday, May 01, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Autonomous Activists

Location Details:

598 University Ave, Berkeley, CA

Israel continues to starve and bomb Gaza, regardless of the ceasefire agreement.



Join autonomous activists every Friday from 4–5:30pm on the I-80 pedestrian bridge in Berkeley. Bring your keffiyehs and your Palestinian flags.



This action has been going strong since April 2024. Let’s keep showing up in force, standing in solidarity, and keeping one another safe.



Free parking is available next to Seabreeze, 598 University Ave.



Free Palestine!