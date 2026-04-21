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Human Billboard for Gaza !
Date:
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Autonomous Activists
Location Details:
Adeline-Alcatraz-MLK intersection by Milyar Cafe, Berkeley
📢 Human Billboard for Gaza !
📅 Every Tuesday
⏰ 5:00 - 6:30pm
📍 Adeline-Alcatraz-MLK intersection
Join autonomous activists holding banners and flags
We stand with Palestine, demanding an end to the genocide, arms embargo and accountability for Israel’s atrocities.
📅 Every Tuesday
⏰ 5:00 - 6:30pm
📍 Adeline-Alcatraz-MLK intersection
Join autonomous activists holding banners and flags
We stand with Palestine, demanding an end to the genocide, arms embargo and accountability for Israel’s atrocities.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 20, 2026 9:37PM
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