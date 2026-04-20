From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Police arrest dozens, using tear gas to thwart rescue of beagles at Ridglan Farms
On Saturday, law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse over 1,000 concerned citizens — teachers, doctors, nurses, students, families, Democrats, and Republicans — who came together out of concern for animal welfare.
The group demonstrated a shared commitment to non-violence during their attempt to rescue approximately 2,000 beagles from Ridglan Farms, a facility currently under intense scrutiny for documented animal cruelty.
"Only a deeply corrupt system will use tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful rescuers saving dogs. We are seeing the worst in humanity today. But, in the courage of the rescuers, also the best."
— Wayne Hsiung, attorney, arrested April 18 at Ridglan Farms
Despite a state court judge finding probable cause for felony cruelty charges in January 2025, the government has declined to seize the beagles, leading everyday citizens to take direct action to prevent further abuse.
What law enforcement did to peaceful rescuers.
Tear gas. Rubber bullets at close range. Pepper spray. Flashbang grenades. Officers and balaclava-clad private security. Unedited footage from April 18.
Hundreds of officers. Multiple agencies. Private security in balaclavas.
Wisconsin met unarmed civilians with riot police, military-grade munitions, and a perimeter that protected a facility a state court judge already ruled showed probable cause for felony animal cruelty.
First-person accounts are being collected.
Rescuers reported broken noses, teeth knocked out, pepper spray sprayed directly into their eyes under their glasses, rubber bullet wounds at close range, flashbang grenade concussions, and being struck by ATVs. We are gathering and verifying first-person testimony before publishing it here.
Public officials, scientists, and legal scholars are speaking out.
“It truly saddens me that I am the only voice standing here... I am so sorry. This should have never happened.”
— Dane County Supervisor Rick Rose, Member, committee overseeing the Dane County Sheriff's Office
Supervisor Rose, who represents over 15,000 constituents, also stated that the official narrative provided by the Sheriff is not always the truth, and issued an apology to the rescuers.
— U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District (which includes Ridglan Farms)
Rep. Pocan has elevated the crisis to the federal level, challenging the government to explain why it continues to support a facility in his own district with hundreds of health violations that "very seriously harm" the dogs in its care.
— Dr. Jane Goodall & 110+ animal shelters, Open letter signatories
Dr. Goodall, alongside more than 110 vetted animal shelters, has signed an open letter demanding the Ridglan beagles be moved to loving homes.
— Dr. Patricia McConnell, Renowned animal behaviorist
Dr. McConnell has called the conditions inside Ridglan Farms "immoral".
— Harvard Law School scholars, Legal scholars on the right to rescue
Legal scholars from Harvard Law School have publicly supported the right to rescue animals in imminent danger.
Why this is happening
"Our goal is simple: to ensure these beagles finally touch grass, feel the sun, and know a kind hand for the first time in their lives. We have the homes; they just need their freedom."
— Hallie Kolsen, animal rights advocate
Over 110 vetted shelters and hundreds of foster homes are standing by, ready to transform 2,000 research subjects into beloved family dogs.
Demand justice.
We are calling on Wisconsin authorities to:
1.Seize all 2,000 beagles, per the January 2025 ruling that found probable cause for felony cruelty.
2.Drop all charges against the rescuers.
3.Account publicly for the use of force on April 18.
Sign the petition: https://savethedogs.io/petition
"Only a deeply corrupt system will use tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful rescuers saving dogs. We are seeing the worst in humanity today. But, in the courage of the rescuers, also the best."
— Wayne Hsiung, attorney, arrested April 18 at Ridglan Farms
Despite a state court judge finding probable cause for felony cruelty charges in January 2025, the government has declined to seize the beagles, leading everyday citizens to take direct action to prevent further abuse.
What law enforcement did to peaceful rescuers.
Tear gas. Rubber bullets at close range. Pepper spray. Flashbang grenades. Officers and balaclava-clad private security. Unedited footage from April 18.
Hundreds of officers. Multiple agencies. Private security in balaclavas.
Wisconsin met unarmed civilians with riot police, military-grade munitions, and a perimeter that protected a facility a state court judge already ruled showed probable cause for felony animal cruelty.
First-person accounts are being collected.
Rescuers reported broken noses, teeth knocked out, pepper spray sprayed directly into their eyes under their glasses, rubber bullet wounds at close range, flashbang grenade concussions, and being struck by ATVs. We are gathering and verifying first-person testimony before publishing it here.
Public officials, scientists, and legal scholars are speaking out.
“It truly saddens me that I am the only voice standing here... I am so sorry. This should have never happened.”
— Dane County Supervisor Rick Rose, Member, committee overseeing the Dane County Sheriff's Office
Supervisor Rose, who represents over 15,000 constituents, also stated that the official narrative provided by the Sheriff is not always the truth, and issued an apology to the rescuers.
— U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District (which includes Ridglan Farms)
Rep. Pocan has elevated the crisis to the federal level, challenging the government to explain why it continues to support a facility in his own district with hundreds of health violations that "very seriously harm" the dogs in its care.
— Dr. Jane Goodall & 110+ animal shelters, Open letter signatories
Dr. Goodall, alongside more than 110 vetted animal shelters, has signed an open letter demanding the Ridglan beagles be moved to loving homes.
— Dr. Patricia McConnell, Renowned animal behaviorist
Dr. McConnell has called the conditions inside Ridglan Farms "immoral".
— Harvard Law School scholars, Legal scholars on the right to rescue
Legal scholars from Harvard Law School have publicly supported the right to rescue animals in imminent danger.
Why this is happening
"Our goal is simple: to ensure these beagles finally touch grass, feel the sun, and know a kind hand for the first time in their lives. We have the homes; they just need their freedom."
— Hallie Kolsen, animal rights advocate
Over 110 vetted shelters and hundreds of foster homes are standing by, ready to transform 2,000 research subjects into beloved family dogs.
Demand justice.
We are calling on Wisconsin authorities to:
1.Seize all 2,000 beagles, per the January 2025 ruling that found probable cause for felony cruelty.
2.Drop all charges against the rescuers.
3.Account publicly for the use of force on April 18.
Sign the petition: https://savethedogs.io/petition
For more information: https://savethedogs.io/april-18
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network