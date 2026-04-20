From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Police arrest dozens, using tear gas to thwart rescue of beagles at Ridglan Farms by Coalition to Save the Ridglan Dogs

On Saturday, law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse over 1,000 concerned citizens — teachers, doctors, nurses, students, families, Democrats, and Republicans — who came together out of concern for animal welfare.





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