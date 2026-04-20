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North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

Resistance to Trump is Organizing in Marin County's San Geronimo Valley

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Mon, Apr 20, 2026 2:59PM
Indivisiblesvg.com is now holding regular protest actions
Indivisiblesvg.com is now holding regular protest actions
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Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Lagunitas, April 19 )- Drive north over the Golden Gate and then get on to Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and you will then go through the upscale areas of Larkspur, Corte Madera and Ross. There used to be a statue of Sir Francis Drake next to the Ferry terminal in Larkspur but it was torn down when it became clear that he was less of a sixteenth century explorer and more of a pirate, plunderer and slaver serving the British Crown.

Keep going north through San Rafael and San Anselmo and you will arrive in the picturesque town of Fairfax. Many shops in the town are "funky", they harken back to the alternative culture days of the sixties and seventies. There are now weekly demonstrations in the town's center against the criminality and wars of the Trump regime.

Keep going north beyond Fairfax and you will go over a mountainous area called "White's Hill". Then descend into a mountain valley called the "San Geronimo Valley". There are four unincorporated towns in the valley, Woodacre, San Geronimo, Forest Knolls and Lagunitas. The area attracted many from the East coast seeking to live in the new, freer culture marked by the Gratefull Dead, Janis Jopelin, and Timothy Leary.

Though skyrocketing real estate prices has driven many further north into Oregon, enough remained to form a community that will not tolerate the Fascist Regime.

Indivisiblesgv.com is now holding weekly protests at the intersection of sir Francis Drake Blvd.and Arroyo road in Lagunitas on Sundays at 11am. There are also weekly protests at the Hub in San Anselmo.

See all high resolution photos here.
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