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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/23/2026
U.S. Government & Elections

Virtual Town Hall with Jeff Fauntleroy Sr. for Congress

Zoom https://www.drjefffordistrict13.org/events.html
original image (1080x1350)
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Date:
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.drjefffordistrict13.org/events.html
Jeff Fauntleroy, Sr. ("Dr. Jeff"), Democratic candidate for Congress, is committed to supporting legislation to stop arming Israel. He is running against an AIPAC-funded incumbent.

Please join us online to hear directly from Dr. Jeff and learn how you can support his campaign, no matter where you live.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 20, 2026 11:22AM
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