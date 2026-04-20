Virtual Town Hall with Jeff Fauntleroy Sr. for Congress

Date:

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine

Location Details:

Jeff Fauntleroy, Sr. ("Dr. Jeff"), Democratic candidate for Congress, is committed to supporting legislation to stop arming Israel. He is running against an AIPAC-funded incumbent.



Please join us online to hear directly from Dr. Jeff and learn how you can support his campaign, no matter where you live.