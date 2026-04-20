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Virtual Town Hall with Jeff Fauntleroy Sr. for Congress
Date:
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine
Location Details:
Jeff Fauntleroy, Sr. ("Dr. Jeff"), Democratic candidate for Congress, is committed to supporting legislation to stop arming Israel. He is running against an AIPAC-funded incumbent.
Please join us online to hear directly from Dr. Jeff and learn how you can support his campaign, no matter where you live.
Please join us online to hear directly from Dr. Jeff and learn how you can support his campaign, no matter where you live.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 20, 2026 11:22AM
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