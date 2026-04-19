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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/19/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

2026 Liberation Paddle Out

Cowells Beach Santa Cruz
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 19, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Black Surf Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Cowells Beach Santa Cruz
The 6th Annual Liberation Paddle Out is on the horizon… are you ready?! 🌊🌸

We are honored to come together and celebrate Santa Cruz’s Black community this Juneteenth! Whether it’s your first time joining us or your sixth, you’re sure to have a blast, surrounded by an uplifting community, great music, tasty bites, and more. This event is a call to honor our ancestors, history, achievements, and resilience with joy and bright smiles! First-timers and thousandth-timers are supported to paddle out and commemorate liberation by playfully splashing and taking up space in our beautiful ocean.

📍 Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz, CA
📆 Friday, June 19, 2026
🎶 Live DJ: @thatsmaigirl
🏄🏾‍♀️ Free Equipment & Lessons (while supplies last)
🍽️ Food by @areperia831
🏖️ Beach Games & Community Fun
✨ A welcoming space to honor Black liberation & ocean connection

http://www.blacksurfsantacruz.org/lpo2026

🖤 Want to get involved? Check out the links in our bio.
✅ Volunteer for the event by signing-up on site
✅ Monetary donations to support the event: Venmo/PayPal: @blacksurfsantacruz or head over to our site for more ways to donate, http://www.blacksurfsantacruz.org
✅ Prize & giveaway donations welcome! (e.g. pastries, gift cards, gear/clothing, etc.)
✅ Corporate Sponsors—Help us expand our impact!
✅ Spread the word—Tag your ocean loving friends & bring your favorite people along!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1519753986...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 19, 2026 11:13AM
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