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2026 Liberation Paddle Out
Date:
Friday, June 19, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Black Surf Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Cowells Beach Santa Cruz
The 6th Annual Liberation Paddle Out is on the horizon… are you ready?! 🌊🌸
We are honored to come together and celebrate Santa Cruz’s Black community this Juneteenth! Whether it’s your first time joining us or your sixth, you’re sure to have a blast, surrounded by an uplifting community, great music, tasty bites, and more. This event is a call to honor our ancestors, history, achievements, and resilience with joy and bright smiles! First-timers and thousandth-timers are supported to paddle out and commemorate liberation by playfully splashing and taking up space in our beautiful ocean.
📍 Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz, CA
📆 Friday, June 19, 2026
🎶 Live DJ: @thatsmaigirl
🏄🏾♀️ Free Equipment & Lessons (while supplies last)
🍽️ Food by @areperia831
🏖️ Beach Games & Community Fun
✨ A welcoming space to honor Black liberation & ocean connection
http://www.blacksurfsantacruz.org/lpo2026
🖤 Want to get involved? Check out the links in our bio.
✅ Volunteer for the event by signing-up on site
✅ Monetary donations to support the event: Venmo/PayPal: @blacksurfsantacruz or head over to our site for more ways to donate, http://www.blacksurfsantacruz.org
✅ Prize & giveaway donations welcome! (e.g. pastries, gift cards, gear/clothing, etc.)
✅ Corporate Sponsors—Help us expand our impact!
✅ Spread the word—Tag your ocean loving friends & bring your favorite people along!
We are honored to come together and celebrate Santa Cruz’s Black community this Juneteenth! Whether it’s your first time joining us or your sixth, you’re sure to have a blast, surrounded by an uplifting community, great music, tasty bites, and more. This event is a call to honor our ancestors, history, achievements, and resilience with joy and bright smiles! First-timers and thousandth-timers are supported to paddle out and commemorate liberation by playfully splashing and taking up space in our beautiful ocean.
📍 Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz, CA
📆 Friday, June 19, 2026
🎶 Live DJ: @thatsmaigirl
🏄🏾♀️ Free Equipment & Lessons (while supplies last)
🍽️ Food by @areperia831
🏖️ Beach Games & Community Fun
✨ A welcoming space to honor Black liberation & ocean connection
http://www.blacksurfsantacruz.org/lpo2026
🖤 Want to get involved? Check out the links in our bio.
✅ Volunteer for the event by signing-up on site
✅ Monetary donations to support the event: Venmo/PayPal: @blacksurfsantacruz or head over to our site for more ways to donate, http://www.blacksurfsantacruz.org
✅ Prize & giveaway donations welcome! (e.g. pastries, gift cards, gear/clothing, etc.)
✅ Corporate Sponsors—Help us expand our impact!
✅ Spread the word—Tag your ocean loving friends & bring your favorite people along!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1519753986...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 19, 2026 11:13AM
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