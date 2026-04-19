San Francisco May Day Rally

Date:

Friday, May 01, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Multiple Orgs.

Location Details:

Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco

May 1st is a day to stand together. ✊



Workers’ rights are human rights — and our communities deserve dignity, safety, and justice. No war. No cuts. No ICE.



Join us at Civic Center Plaza at 2PM.



No school. No work. No shopping. Just people power.