From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco May Day Rally
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple Orgs.
Location Details:
Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco
May 1st is a day to stand together. ✊
Workers’ rights are human rights — and our communities deserve dignity, safety, and justice. No war. No cuts. No ICE.
Join us at Civic Center Plaza at 2PM.
No school. No work. No shopping. Just people power.
Workers’ rights are human rights — and our communities deserve dignity, safety, and justice. No war. No cuts. No ICE.
Join us at Civic Center Plaza at 2PM.
No school. No work. No shopping. Just people power.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/missionactionsf/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 19, 2026 10:52AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network