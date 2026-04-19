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Students Rise Up on May Day: UC Santa Cruz
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong
Location Details:
UC Santa Cruz, 250 Natural Bridges Dr, Santa Cruz
We’ve watched as college gets more expensive, ICE kidnaps our friends, politicians go to war on our dime, good jobs disappear, and our futures get more uncertain. Billionaires want to rig the system, but we’re rising up on May Day because the system can’t function without us!
All are welcome - students, workers, alumni, and community members! We'll be meeting at 12pm for a rally to demand affordability, freedom, and safety at our school. Bring your own signs!
Find an event near you: https://maydaystrong.org/
All are welcome - students, workers, alumni, and community members! We'll be meeting at 12pm for a rally to demand affordability, freedom, and safety at our school. Bring your own signs!
Find an event near you: https://maydaystrong.org/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/933795/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 19, 2026 10:21AM
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