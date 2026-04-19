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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/2/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Monterey: May Day Strong

Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
original image (768x960)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Monterey
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
🩵Beautiful brave community! We’ll gather together again Saturday, May 2nd, 2-4 p.m. for more community-building, fascist-fighting, & centering the rights of workers! Nothing can stop a people UNITED. We are those people!

We are the only ones coming to save us. It’s up to us to act together. We need a mere 3.5% of our population to unite in sustained resistance against the fascist regime to reach the light at the end of the tunnel.

We join workers, students, and families around the world to rally, march, and demand a nation that puts workers over billionaires with many refusing business as usual through No School. No Work. No Shopping. If you can’t skip school or work, don’t shop. Go even further by joining the boycotts long-term to deprive the billionaires of as much of our spending as possible. Every little bit counts.

Our Demands are Clear:

-Stop the billionaire takeover corrupting our government
-Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people
-Fully fund schools, healthcare, and housing for all
-Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, Indigenous, trans people, women, and all our communities
-Invest in people, not wars

🌟🩵🌟Are you looking for a more visibly way to show your disgust for this regime? Join our procession! Sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/May-Procession

There’s no attendance registration for this rally—we know some of you will be happy to hear that. So, please SHARE EVERYWHERE & bring your friends!

Here’s the rally volunteer sign-up link: https://tinyurl.com/Help-at-May-2nd-Rally-50501

If you wish to contribute to rally costs, including portable toilets and water stations, donate here: https://tinyurl.com/5M-GoFundMe

All the QR codes are on the flyer.

Can't wait to see you!💋🇺🇸💙
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/50501Monterey/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 19, 2026 10:04AM
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