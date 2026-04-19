Facebook Takes Down Indybay Post re: Chevron Picket in Oakland indybay [at] lists.riseup.net) by Indybay

Chevron asked Facebook to take down a post on Indybay's Facebook page about this month's Chevron picket on Telegraph Ave in Oakland, claiming an alleged violation of Chevron's trademark. Chevron is full of legal hot air - fair use of a trademark is permitted for purposes of commentary and criticism, but Facebook nonetheless complied with Chevron's take down demand and sent this notice to Indybay: