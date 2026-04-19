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Facebook Takes Down Indybay Post re: Chevron Picket in Oakland
Chevron asked Facebook to take down a post on Indybay's Facebook page about this month's Chevron picket on Telegraph Ave in Oakland, claiming an alleged violation of Chevron's trademark. Chevron is full of legal hot air - fair use of a trademark is permitted for purposes of commentary and criticism, but Facebook nonetheless complied with Chevron's take down demand and sent this notice to Indybay:
Hello,
Hi,
We removed the following content you posted on Facebook because we received a notice from a third party that it infringes their trademark rights:
"Sunday 4/5: Boycott Chevron Picket"
If you believe this content should not have been removed from Facebook, you can contact the complaining party directly to resolve your issue:
Report #: 906072775631423
Rights Owner: Chevron
Email: chevron.ipr@zeal.corsearch.com
Trademark: CHEVRON USA COMBINED MARK 3473693 CLASS 1
If an agreement is reached to restore the reported content, please have the reporting party send us a retraction through the appropriate channel. Alternatively, if you disagree with this decision and believe that the content should not have been removed, you can submit an appeal by completing the following form:
We strongly encourage you to review the content you have posted to Facebook to make sure that you have not posted any other infringing content, as it's our policy to terminate the accounts of repeat infringers when appropriate.
For more information about intellectual property, please visit the Help Center: https://www.facebook.com/help/intellectual_property?ref=cr
Thanks,
The Facebook Team
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/03/...
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