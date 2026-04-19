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Anarchist-Utopian Potluck Picnic
Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
LAKE MERRITT (OAKLAND) BY THE PERGOLA, NEAR THE E-BIKE RACKS
Anarchist-Utopian Potluck Picnic
for folks who love Mutual Aid, Gift Economy, Collectives, Cooperatives & Horizontalism
MAY 2 (SATURDAY) AT LAKE MERRITT (OAKLAND) BY THE PERGOLA, NEAR THE E-BIKE RACKS (see photo below)
Questions? email anarchist-utopian [at] proton.me or Signal 415-309-3505
Bring Whatever Food You Want To Share! The Lake Merritt Farmers Market is just one block away if you want to grab something there - Also bring your Zines, Patches, Info, Stickers, etc.
The neighbors in the area that day are the very friendly African marketeers from Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Nigeria, etc., selling clothing, food, and beverages.
EVENT will feature an “Anarchist History Quiz Contest” with PRIZES - https://anarchist-utopian.news/anarchist-history-quiz-contest
The first 25 attendees will get copies of “The Free World - everything free in the SF East Bay” https://anarchist-utopian.news/free
for folks who love Mutual Aid, Gift Economy, Collectives, Cooperatives & Horizontalism
MAY 2 (SATURDAY) AT LAKE MERRITT (OAKLAND) BY THE PERGOLA, NEAR THE E-BIKE RACKS (see photo below)
Questions? email anarchist-utopian [at] proton.me or Signal 415-309-3505
Bring Whatever Food You Want To Share! The Lake Merritt Farmers Market is just one block away if you want to grab something there - Also bring your Zines, Patches, Info, Stickers, etc.
The neighbors in the area that day are the very friendly African marketeers from Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Nigeria, etc., selling clothing, food, and beverages.
EVENT will feature an “Anarchist History Quiz Contest” with PRIZES - https://anarchist-utopian.news/anarchist-history-quiz-contest
The first 25 attendees will get copies of “The Free World - everything free in the SF East Bay” https://anarchist-utopian.news/free
For more information: https://anarchist-utopian.news/potluck-com...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 19, 2026 5:41AM
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