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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/2/2026
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Anarchist-Utopian Potluck Picnic

cover photo
original image (1472x1152)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 02, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
LAKE MERRITT (OAKLAND) BY THE PERGOLA, NEAR THE E-BIKE RACKS
Anarchist-Utopian Potluck Picnic
for folks who love Mutual Aid, Gift Economy, Collectives, Cooperatives & Horizontalism

MAY 2 (SATURDAY) AT LAKE MERRITT (OAKLAND) BY THE PERGOLA, NEAR THE E-BIKE RACKS (see photo below)

Questions? email anarchist-utopian [at] proton.me or Signal 415-309-3505

Bring Whatever Food You Want To Share! The Lake Merritt Farmers Market is just one block away if you want to grab something there - Also bring your Zines, Patches, Info, Stickers, etc.

The neighbors in the area that day are the very friendly African marketeers from Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Nigeria, etc., selling clothing, food, and beverages.

EVENT will feature an “Anarchist History Quiz Contest” with PRIZES - https://anarchist-utopian.news/anarchist-history-quiz-contest

The first 25 attendees will get copies of “The Free World - everything free in the SF East Bay” https://anarchist-utopian.news/free
For more information: https://anarchist-utopian.news/potluck-com...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 19, 2026 5:41AM
§this is the location of the event
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 19, 2026 5:41AM
sm_screenshot_2026-04-19_at_5.29.04___am.jpg
original image (1454x942)
https://anarchist-utopian.news/potluck-com...
§look for this flag
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 19, 2026 5:41AM
screenshot_2026-04-18_at_6.21.22___pm.png
https://anarchist-utopian.news/potluck-com...
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