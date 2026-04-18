Diamond Jubilee - Leidesdorff Plaza - Historic Folsom - Rancho Rio de Los Americanos by Khubaka, Michael Harris

May 1966 at the height of the US Civil Rights Movement the Negro Museum and Library Association of Sacramento, Inc dedicated Leidesdorff Plaza to preserve authentic California History, today a failed BMB, DEI effort to fabricate reality remains hidden by design

June 2021, Juneteenth became our newest Title V US Federal Holiday and to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 California State Park and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename a day-use area in the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.



The Folsom Lake Recreational Area, sub-unit Negro Bar will be temporarily named "Black Miners Bar" after the commission voted 7-0 on Friday at a public hearing.



Many giving public comments said the change is long overdue. "Some folks thought that 'Negro' actually is black in Spanish and that that is what it was about, not understanding, every time a Black person passes by that area, they’re punched in the face with that word," said Tracie Stafford, chair of Sacramento County's Democratic Party, who told KCRA 3 she's participated in the name change process over the last year-and-a-half or so.



It could take a year before an official name is chosen, but the commission's chair, Rue Mapp, is encouraged by her panel's decision Friday to approve a "provisional" name change.



"As a Black woman who’s driven by that site, who’s known about that site, it’s been difficult," Mapp said. "So, it is both professional and personal pride in the decision we’ve arrived at today."



State Parks rangers, historians and several state and local groups spent nearly two years researching the area’s history, holding discussions, and ultimately making the day-use site name change recommendation.



“When someone comes to me and tells me they can’t use the park because they’re uncomfortable using it, I take that really deep to heart," said Barry Smith, district superintendent for the Gold Fields District of California State Parks. "[I] feel that it’s my time to listen, and understand why, and what I can do to help."



The day-use area is on the northwestern shore of Lake Natoma, about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento. The site offers trails, paddle sports concessions and is a training center for junior lifeguards.



The historic town site of Negro Bar was located across the American River from where the current day-use facilities are and used to have 500-600 residents, according to government records from the 1850s.



“The historical use of the name appears in reference to Black miners during the gold rush including from an 1850 newspaper article noting Black miners finding gold at this location in 1848,” according to State Parks.



State Parks previously decided not to change the name of Negro Bar when it came up as an issue in 1999.



In 2018, Phaedra Jones, a Black woman from Stockton, created an online petition to change the name.



In 2020 there was a formal request to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to change the site’s name, according to the State Parks Department.



"The fact that we’re here today, having this discussion — although it’s painful that we are still having this discussion — at least we are having it," Stafford said. "It’s absolutely never too late to make forward movement."



5 years later, no official update, audit of use of funds, nothing publicly announced.



An ongoing “need” to erase, disparage and destroy all historical preservation records of early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry continues with no public update, transparent audit or report of multi-millions dollars of tax-payer resources.



Planning for our Diamond Jubilee of Leidesdorff Plaza, May 2026 will reopen an opportunity toward world class historical preservation of the original townsite Negro Bar, Sacramento County and offer comprehensive interpretation (1840-1855) before and during the transition from Mexican rule to US rule at the dawn of the California Gold Rush.



Joe Lawson, Attorney Douglas Greer and Dr. William Lee who established and served as Publisher of todays #1 Black Newspaper in America in 2026, left profound wisdom and resolve with the initial effort with the Negro Museum and Library Association of Sacramento, Inc.



Soon the archival primary source documentation will be seen in the light of day, give thanks and praise for esteemed ancestors, elders and teachers today who show a positive way forward for distant future generations.