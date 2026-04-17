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Indybay Feature
Stop the Layoffs, Save Our Public Healthcare
Date:
Tuesday, May 05, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
AHS Workers and Community Members
Location Details:
55 Harrison Street, Oakland
(Jack London Square)
(Jack London Square)
Alameda Health System (AHS) is planning to lay off hundreds of healthcare workers.
While executives spend millions of taxpayer dollars on luxury offices, while already having offices at Highland Hospital.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 17, 2026 3:40PM
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