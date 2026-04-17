CSU Channel Island professor John Caravello was framed up by ICE and the US "Justice" Department after he went to the Glass House to defend immigrants there. He was charged with throwing tear gas projectiles at the ICE agents. He talks about the defense campaign and the active support of the CFA, students and community.

The ICE attacks on immigrants and workers throughout the US has led to a growing movement of workers, unions and youth organizing against these attacks. In a raid at the Glass House in Southern California, observers in the community rallied to protect their neighbors.This ICE raid on Glass House Brands' cannabis facility in Ventura resulted in the detention of hundreds and the murder of a worker who escaped the facility which was being gassed by ICE agents.CSU Channel Island adjunct professor John Caravello went to the Glass House with students and the ICE agents used massive number of tear gas canisters to terrorize community people and workers. Caravello threw a gas canister away from one of the participants and was charged with felonies allegedly for attacking ICE agents.He talks about his case and the frame-up and the role of the California Faculty Association in helping to build a critical support movement for him and others under attack.This interview took place on 4/16/26.Additional Media:CFA Pres Margaritas Berta Avila At CFA Member Jonathan Caravello Victory Rally After AcquittalWhy CFA Member Jonathan Caravello’s Story Matters to UsProduction of Labor Video Project