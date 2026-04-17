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California U.S. Education & Student Activism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Justice 4 For All! CFA & the Acquittal Of CSU Channel Island CFA Professor John Caravell

by LVP
Fri, Apr 17, 2026 2:14PM
CSU Channel Island professor John Caravello was framed up by ICE and the US "Justice" Department after he went to the Glass House to defend immigrants there. He was charged with throwing tear gas projectiles at the ICE agents. He talks about the defense campaign and the active support of the CFA, students and community.
ICE Agents Terrorized The Community Members & Workers With Gas
The ICE attacks on immigrants and workers throughout the US has led to a growing movement of workers, unions and youth organizing against these attacks. In a raid at the Glass House in Southern California, observers in the community rallied to protect their neighbors.

This ICE raid on Glass House Brands' cannabis facility in Ventura resulted in the detention of hundreds and the murder of a worker who escaped the facility which was being gassed by ICE agents.

CSU Channel Island adjunct professor John Caravello went to the Glass House with students and the ICE agents used massive number of tear gas canisters to terrorize community people and workers. Caravello threw a gas canister away from one of the participants and was charged with felonies allegedly for attacking ICE agents.

He talks about his case and the frame-up and the role of the California Faculty Association in helping to build a critical support movement for him and others under attack.

This interview took place on 4/16/26.

Additional Media:

CFA Pres Margaritas Berta Avila At CFA Member Jonathan Caravello Victory Rally After Acquittal
https://youtu.be/RbhjwVtsZ1M

Why CFA Member Jonathan Caravello’s Story Matters to Us
https://www.calfac.org/why-cfa-member-john-caravellos-story-matters-to-us/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/j_BI8G5HFa4
§Labor and Community Members Rallied Against The Raid
by LVP
Fri, Apr 17, 2026 2:14PM
sm_caravello_ice_house_raid.webp
original image (1200x800)
Labor, students & the community are rallying against the fascist ICE thugs who are terrorizing workers and the community.
https://youtu.be/j_BI8G5HFa4
§CFA Backed The Defense Campaign Of CFA CSU Channel Island Prof John Caravello
by LVP
Fri, Apr 17, 2026 2:14PM
sm_caravello_jonathan_cfa_solidarity.webp
original image (1920x2560)
The California Faculty Association helped support his legal defense and also rallied the membership and other unions to back the campaign to defeat the felony charges.
https://youtu.be/j_BI8G5HFa4
§Jaime Alanis The Worker Who Was Murdered By ICE
by LVP
Fri, Apr 17, 2026 2:14PM
caravaello_worker_died.jpeg
Jaime Alanis is the worker who was killed by the terror operation of ICE at the Glass House. There is a growing mass movement against these fascist attacks funded by both the Republicans and Democrats.
https://youtu.be/j_BI8G5HFa4
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