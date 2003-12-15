top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/30/2026
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

International Hotel: The Struggle for Housing Justice

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, April 30, 2026
Time:
6:15 PM - 8:15 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Westside Tenants Association (WSTA)
Email:
Location Details:
St. James Church ~ 4620 California St (between 8th & 9th Ave)
As we approach International Workers Day, we're highlighting the historic fight for the International Hotel (I-Hotel).

In 1977, all residents of the hotel were violently evicted after the building was purchased by a multinational corporation. However the tenants, who were predominantly poor migrant Filipino and Chinese workers, organized and led a powerful fight against the eviction and helped to spark the modern housing rights movement that continues to have a lasting impact today.

The I-Hotel was a single-room occupancy hotel located in what was known as Manilatown in San Francisco.

Explicitly racist "urban renewal" policies targeted predominantly communities of color under the guise of removing "blighted" ares of the city. In reality, these efforts reflected a collusion between government and private financial interests, using state power to create vast profit opportunities at the expense of working people.

Filipino migrant workers were the majority of the hotel's tenants. Forced to migrate due to US and Japanese imperialist plunder of their homelands, they faced further labor exploitation in the US.

But where there is oppression, there is resistance!

In response, tenants organized for their right to housing, building a broad-based mass movement with community organizations across the city that brought together thousands of activists to confront the police on the day of eviction.

Come to the WSTA general meeting to hear directly from I-Hotel activists and learn how their struggle continues today amid modern forms of urban renewal like upzoning and YIMBYism.

Doors open at 6:15pm; Program begins at 6:45pm
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/hrcsfwsta
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 17, 2026 1:56PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$95.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code