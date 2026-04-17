Lawsuit alleges quarry operator Granite Rock Company illegally polluted Pajaro River by Environment California

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15. 2026 – The nonprofit groups Environment California and California Sportfishing Protection Alliance (“CSPA”) filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday against Granite Rock Company (commonly known as “Graniterock”), alleging the company violated the federal Clean Water Act for more than 1,000 days. The nonprofits charge that, for years, the company has routinely discharged illegal levels of harmful pollutants — including dissolved solids, aluminum, iron and molybdenum — into the Pajaro River at its A.R. Wilson Quarry, a granite mining and processing facility in Aromas. The groups say that even after the state imposed “mandatory minimum” financial penalties upon Graniterock for previous infractions, the violations continue unabated.