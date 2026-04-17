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Santa Cruz: May Day Rally & March
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
via RSO Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Corner of Mission, Front, and Pacific Ave. (outside Jamba Juice), Santa Cruz
WORKERS AND YOUTH, UNITE TO CRUSH EXPLOITATION AND OPPRESSION
All around the world, working and oppressed people are fighting back against the rotten old system that oppresses and exploits us! We have nothing to lose but our chains! ⛓️💥💥
Join us on May 1st to celebrate the working class and demand an end to our shared struggle against exploitation and oppression!
🪧Rally @ the corner of Mission, Front, and Pacific Ave. (outside Jamba Juice) at 5 pm
🚶March downtown at 5:30
🚩Celebration @ San Lorenzo Park at 6pm
Free food, childcare, education, and music. Open to everyone: workers, community members, and students!
LONG LIVE THE FIRST OF MAY, INTERNATIONAL WORKER’S DAY!
POWER TO THE WORKING CLASS! 🛠️
All around the world, working and oppressed people are fighting back against the rotten old system that oppresses and exploits us! We have nothing to lose but our chains! ⛓️💥💥
Join us on May 1st to celebrate the working class and demand an end to our shared struggle against exploitation and oppression!
🪧Rally @ the corner of Mission, Front, and Pacific Ave. (outside Jamba Juice) at 5 pm
🚶March downtown at 5:30
🚩Celebration @ San Lorenzo Park at 6pm
Free food, childcare, education, and music. Open to everyone: workers, community members, and students!
LONG LIVE THE FIRST OF MAY, INTERNATIONAL WORKER’S DAY!
POWER TO THE WORKING CLASS! 🛠️
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/rso.sc/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 17, 2026 7:01AM
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