Barrio Book Club

Date:

Monday, May 11, 2026

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1807 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz

Join us for the first ever Barrio Book Club! This is a safe space for learning theory, open to anyone interested in learning about abolitionist ideas and organizing. There will be coffee and snack provided. This will take place on May 11th 630pm at 1807 Soquel Ave.



For this first meeting, no prior reading is expected. This meeting is simply a place to meet each other and introduce the reading. We look forward to learning together!