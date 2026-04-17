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Barrio Book Club
Date:
Monday, May 11, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1807 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz
Join us for the first ever Barrio Book Club! This is a safe space for learning theory, open to anyone interested in learning about abolitionist ideas and organizing. There will be coffee and snack provided. This will take place on May 11th 630pm at 1807 Soquel Ave.
For this first meeting, no prior reading is expected. This meeting is simply a place to meet each other and introduce the reading. We look forward to learning together!
For this first meeting, no prior reading is expected. This meeting is simply a place to meet each other and introduce the reading. We look forward to learning together!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/santa_cruz_barri...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 17, 2026 6:52AM
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