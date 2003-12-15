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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/14/2026
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

AFSCME 3299 UCSF Strike at St. Francis & St. Mary's

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Date:
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
AFSCME 3299
Location Details:
St. Francis & St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco
May 14th UC AFSCME 3299 Workers on Open-ended STRIKE!
http://www.afscme3299.org

UC workers deserve better than second-class treatment from UC. UC continues to break the law, making it impossible for workers to get the contract that they deserve.

We have filed two Unfair Labor Practices (ULPs) against UC over their unlawful imposition of healthcare increases and other unlawful terms, and their refusal to bargain over our housing benefits, and UC still hasn’t made things right.
Our ULP committee says ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

We are ready to Strike UNTIL WE WIN!

AFSCME 3299 UCSF Mission Bay Press Conference Announcing Their May 14th Strike Action                                                                                                 https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=2888098221542322


Our strike is legal, and the Labor Board has ruled that virtually all service and patient care workers can go on strike. A small number of employees will report to work, and some workers will be required to be on call to take care of patients.

Come back closer to the strike date or check your email to see if you’re on the lists:

Stand with us!
Join us at a picket line near you.
Starting Thursday, May 14th – until we win!

If you’re UCI — Los Alamitos, Lakewood, Placentia, and Fountain Valley, report to the UCI Med Center location.

If you’re UCSF – St. Francis, or St. Mary’s, please report to the closest UCSF location. Don’t want to cross the bridge? That’s ok, please report to the UCB line instead or whatever is closest to your home address.

If you’re UCSD — East Campus, please report to the closest UCSD location.

If you’re UCLA — West Hills, report to the UCLA Ronald Regan Hospital location.

Click here to view our FAQ: English | Español | 中文 | ລາວ | Tagalog

If you have more questions not answered by the FAQ, please contact: info [at] afscme3299.org

Use this form to document any illegal tactics by UC: English + Español | Tagalog + 中文
For more information: http://www.afscme3299.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 16, 2026 9:01PM
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