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Chris Krohn on Santa Cruz Mayoral Race
Yes, we have a housing crisis, but it is an affordable housing crisis. Our mayor and city council are making deals with people building these high-priced units, like River Row, and allowing developers to set public policy.
the race is on...personal appeal from Chris Krohn
Dear Friends,
Most of you have known me for a while. I have been consistent in my politics–peace, justice, maximum community involvement, and advocating for government transparency. I have also been consistent in calling out inequities, malfeasance, and misguided public policies, and we’ve been experiencing a few of these over the past couple of years.
If you asked me a few months ago if I would run for Mayor, I would have likely said that I am done running for political office, but a breaking point for me occurred. A years-long onslaught of unattractive, high rise, and non-affordable building boom. Yes, we have a housing crisis, but it is an affordable housing crisis. Our mayor and city council are making deals with people building these high-priced units, like River Row, and allowing developers to set public policy.
Well, here I am again, mostly because many have urged me to run, and also because there are other good, progressive candidates in this race, three in fact. It is no secret how lonely the political wilderness–running for office–can be. So it is quite positive to see the friendly faces of these other progressives when I attend forums, media interviews, and public meetings that have been held throughout the city.
Also, I am not sure any one of us, individually, was prepared to take on the front runner [Ryan Coonerty] head-to-head as he has been campaigning for well over a year, lining up his endorsers and his money.
I come to you with a simple ask: Please contribute a Bernie Sanders’ $27 amount (or more if you can) to each of the four campaigns. The simple reason: because together, we are stronger.
The front-runner has a record, and we must get the word out and allow Santa Cruzans to be better informed on issues that matter in this community. Ballots go out on May 4th for the June 2nd primary. Please help us take this race for mayor all the way to November.
Does the front-runner represent the values of Santa Cruz?
He immersed himself early on in his career developing a surveillance technology called, “Predpol.” Our city rejected this program in 2020, the effort was led by Justin Cummings. More recently, the front-runner has been on the payroll for RedTree properties and developer-realtor administrator, Owen Lawlor. In other words, the leading candidate in this race for mayor is also supported by the leading developers and real estate interests inside and outside this city. They are all at the heart of this high-rise luxury housing development bonanza, and the current developer-friendly city council has thrown their weight behind this front-runner.
But, this race is not over until it is over because the voters will have the last say.
There is a deadline coming up in which candidates have to report their donations. That date is April 16th. If you have been holding back, wondering about why we have four progressives running for one office, Mayor, it is because it is a team effort. We are not of one-mind, and many of you know this, and we each bring a varied constituency–friends, family, political supporters, and work colleagues–that are different from the others. We hope to enlarge the voter pool and take this race to November. Please help us do that.
Please contribute today, right now if you can. Here are the direct on-line donation sites for each of the candidates. Simply click on each name and you will be taken to that candidate’s donation page. It takes less than 3 minutes for one, or 12 minutes to donate to all candidates.
Gillian Greensite
Ami Chen Mills
Joy Schendledecker
Chris Krohn
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to send me a message, Chris4Mayor2026 [at] gmail.com, or call or text me at [removed by Friend]. You can also contact any of the other candidates and I am sure they will be happy to talk to about any issue.
Let’s show those who are currently cashing in on the resources of our beautiful, dynamic, and awe-inspiring city that Santa Cruz is NOT for Sale!
Sincerely,
Chris Krohn
https://Chris4Mayor2026.org
Chris Krohn for Mayor
P.O.Box 221
Santa Cruz, Ca. 95061
Ps. I would be honored to have your endorsement and post a yard sign.
Dear Friends,
Most of you have known me for a while. I have been consistent in my politics–peace, justice, maximum community involvement, and advocating for government transparency. I have also been consistent in calling out inequities, malfeasance, and misguided public policies, and we’ve been experiencing a few of these over the past couple of years.
If you asked me a few months ago if I would run for Mayor, I would have likely said that I am done running for political office, but a breaking point for me occurred. A years-long onslaught of unattractive, high rise, and non-affordable building boom. Yes, we have a housing crisis, but it is an affordable housing crisis. Our mayor and city council are making deals with people building these high-priced units, like River Row, and allowing developers to set public policy.
Well, here I am again, mostly because many have urged me to run, and also because there are other good, progressive candidates in this race, three in fact. It is no secret how lonely the political wilderness–running for office–can be. So it is quite positive to see the friendly faces of these other progressives when I attend forums, media interviews, and public meetings that have been held throughout the city.
Also, I am not sure any one of us, individually, was prepared to take on the front runner [Ryan Coonerty] head-to-head as he has been campaigning for well over a year, lining up his endorsers and his money.
I come to you with a simple ask: Please contribute a Bernie Sanders’ $27 amount (or more if you can) to each of the four campaigns. The simple reason: because together, we are stronger.
The front-runner has a record, and we must get the word out and allow Santa Cruzans to be better informed on issues that matter in this community. Ballots go out on May 4th for the June 2nd primary. Please help us take this race for mayor all the way to November.
Does the front-runner represent the values of Santa Cruz?
He immersed himself early on in his career developing a surveillance technology called, “Predpol.” Our city rejected this program in 2020, the effort was led by Justin Cummings. More recently, the front-runner has been on the payroll for RedTree properties and developer-realtor administrator, Owen Lawlor. In other words, the leading candidate in this race for mayor is also supported by the leading developers and real estate interests inside and outside this city. They are all at the heart of this high-rise luxury housing development bonanza, and the current developer-friendly city council has thrown their weight behind this front-runner.
But, this race is not over until it is over because the voters will have the last say.
There is a deadline coming up in which candidates have to report their donations. That date is April 16th. If you have been holding back, wondering about why we have four progressives running for one office, Mayor, it is because it is a team effort. We are not of one-mind, and many of you know this, and we each bring a varied constituency–friends, family, political supporters, and work colleagues–that are different from the others. We hope to enlarge the voter pool and take this race to November. Please help us do that.
Please contribute today, right now if you can. Here are the direct on-line donation sites for each of the candidates. Simply click on each name and you will be taken to that candidate’s donation page. It takes less than 3 minutes for one, or 12 minutes to donate to all candidates.
Gillian Greensite
Ami Chen Mills
Joy Schendledecker
Chris Krohn
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to send me a message, Chris4Mayor2026 [at] gmail.com, or call or text me at [removed by Friend]. You can also contact any of the other candidates and I am sure they will be happy to talk to about any issue.
Let’s show those who are currently cashing in on the resources of our beautiful, dynamic, and awe-inspiring city that Santa Cruz is NOT for Sale!
Sincerely,
Chris Krohn
https://Chris4Mayor2026.org
Chris Krohn for Mayor
P.O.Box 221
Santa Cruz, Ca. 95061
Ps. I would be honored to have your endorsement and post a yard sign.
For more information: https://chris4mayor2026.org
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