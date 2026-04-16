Healing Under Fire: A Medical Mission to Gaza

Date:

Friday, April 24, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Soul of My Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

MCC East Bay, 5724 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton CA

What does it mean to provide care in the midst of crisis?



Join Dr. Mustafa Bseikri and Dr. Greg Shay as they share powerful firsthand accounts from their recent medical mission in Gaza—offering an unfiltered look into the resilience, suffering, and humanity of those living through the ongoing genocide.



Through personal stories, photos, and videos, this event centers the voices of people on the ground—highlighting the realities of health, education, and daily survival.



🗓 Friday, April 24, 2026

⏰ 7–9 PM (Dinner available at 6:30 PM)

📍 MCC East Bay, Pleasanton

💻 Or join virtually: mcceastbay.org/live



✨ Free event — no registration required

🍔 Dinner + Palestinian goods available for purchase

❤️ All proceeds support humanitarian efforts through Heroic Hearts



Come learn. Come witness. Come stand in solidarity.



This event is sponsored by Soul of My Soul Exhibit, Jewish Voices for Peace Bay Area, Friends of Wadi Foquin Circle at Asbury United Methodist Church, Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center, Healthcare Workers For Palestine Bay Area, and Palestinian Feminist Collective