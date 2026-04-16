People’s Park 57th Anniversary - Cafe Night & film

Date:

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley

A cafe-style community night focused on conversation and shared stories. A participatory space, centered on discussion and reflection rather than a stage-forward event.

• 6:00 – food + arrival

• 6:30 – table discussions

• 7:15 – live music

• 8:00 – film screening

• 8:45 – closing discussion

• People’s Park history and lived experience

• intergenerational storytelling

• current moment and what comes next

People’s Park 57th Anniversary

Cafe Night at Long Haul

Food • stories • music • film

April 23

6:00–9:30 PM

Long Haul Infoshop

Free event – donations welcome

“Come eat, share stories, and reflect on what People’s Park has meant and what comes next.”