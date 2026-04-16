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People’s Park 57th Anniversary - Cafe Night & film
Date:
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley
A cafe-style community night focused on conversation and shared stories. A participatory space, centered on discussion and reflection rather than a stage-forward event.
• 6:00 – food + arrival
• 6:30 – table discussions
• 7:15 – live music
• 8:00 – film screening
• 8:45 – closing discussion
• People’s Park history and lived experience
• intergenerational storytelling
• current moment and what comes next
People’s Park 57th Anniversary
Cafe Night at Long Haul
Food • stories • music • film
April 23
6:00–9:30 PM
Long Haul Infoshop
Free event – donations welcome
“Come eat, share stories, and reflect on what People’s Park has meant and what comes next.”
• 6:00 – food + arrival
• 6:30 – table discussions
• 7:15 – live music
• 8:00 – film screening
• 8:45 – closing discussion
• People’s Park history and lived experience
• intergenerational storytelling
• current moment and what comes next
People’s Park 57th Anniversary
Cafe Night at Long Haul
Food • stories • music • film
April 23
6:00–9:30 PM
Long Haul Infoshop
Free event – donations welcome
“Come eat, share stories, and reflect on what People’s Park has meant and what comes next.”
For more information: http://thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 16, 2026 2:53PM
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