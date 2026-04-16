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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/7/2026
South Bay Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik and the Fight for Worker Rights & Environmental Justice

"Apple poisoned me: physically, mentally, spiritually"
original image (1545x1999)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 07, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Whistleblowers United (WBU),
Location Details:
San Jose Peace
Justice Center
48 S. 7th St.
San Jose, 95112
Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik And the Fight for Worker Rights & Environmental Justice
"Apple poisoned me: physically, mentally, spiritually"
NOLITE TE BASTARDES
'ARBORUNDORUS
Thurs. May 7, 2026 6:00PM
San Jose Peace
Justice Center
48 S. 7th St.
San Jose, 95112

The struggle for worker rights and environmental justice at Apple has been the center of Apple worker Ashley Jovik's critical struggle. She was fired more than 5 years ago after she made health and safety complaints about the fumes from a toxic dump site that was below her office at Apple.

She was harassed, bullied and bankrupted by this 4 trillion-dollar corporation who wanted to shut her down and destroy her life.

She also has won suits at the NLRB that she was retaliated against for defending her worker rights and she also discovered that there was an illegal Apple Fab plant next to her apartment that was contaminating the neighborhood

Join Ashley for this important discussion about her work and why this is critical for all tech workers and environmentalists in Silicon Valley and throughout the United States.

For more info on her case and work: ashleygjovik.com

Cosponsored by Whistleblowers United (WBU), California Coalition for Workers Memorial Day, WorkWeek, and the United Front Committee for a Labor Party (UFCLP)

Additional Media:

No More " Protective Orders" To Silence Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik & Other Workers-Stop Profiting By Spying On Genitals!
https://youtu.be/_OAIWUr-IfE

APPLE Bosses & Lawyers Panic As Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's Trial & Judgement Hearing Gets Close
https://youtu.be/TdB3WYZgfwA

AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo

Strange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor Center
https://leftcoastrightwatch.org/articles/strange-hecklers-at-press-conference-about-secret-apple-semiconductor-center/

Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw

Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU

Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes
https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0

The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/

Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/
For more information: http://www.workersmemorialday.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 16, 2026 1:53PM
§Flyer About Health & Safety Conditions At Apple
by Whistleblowers United (WBU),
Thu, Apr 16, 2026 1:53PM
sm_3250_scott_apple_fab_flier.jpg
original image (612x792)
Apple is creating serious health and safety conditions for workers in Silicon Valley and covering them up. They are also retaliating against fired Apple Engineering Manager Asley Gjovik
http://www.workersmemorialday.org
§Apple Headquarters
by Whistleblowers United (WBU),
Thu, Apr 16, 2026 1:53PM
Apple CEO & Bosses Covering Up Crimes
The Apple CEO and bosses are covering up major environmental health and safety dangers and conspiring to target whistlelblower Ashley Gjovik to stop fellow worker and the public from understanding what is going on.
http://www.workersmemorialday.org
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