Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik And the Fight for Worker Rights & Environmental Justice"Apple poisoned me: physically, mentally, spiritually"NOLITE TE BASTARDES'ARBORUNDORUSThurs. May 7, 2026 6:00PMSan Jose PeaceJustice Center48 S. 7th St.San Jose, 95112The struggle for worker rights and environmental justice at Apple has been the center of Apple worker Ashley Jovik's critical struggle. She was fired more than 5 years ago after she made health and safety complaints about the fumes from a toxic dump site that was below her office at Apple.She was harassed, bullied and bankrupted by this 4 trillion-dollar corporation who wanted to shut her down and destroy her life.She also has won suits at the NLRB that she was retaliated against for defending her worker rights and she also discovered that there was an illegal Apple Fab plant next to her apartment that was contaminating the neighborhoodJoin Ashley for this important discussion about her work and why this is critical for all tech workers and environmentalists in Silicon Valley and throughout the United States.For more info on her case and work: ashleygjovik.comCosponsored by Whistleblowers United (WBU), California Coalition for Workers Memorial Day, WorkWeek, and the United Front Committee for a Labor Party (UFCLP)Additional Media:No More " Protective Orders" To Silence Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik & Other Workers-Stop Profiting By Spying On Genitals!APPLE Bosses & Lawyers Panic As Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's Trial & Judgement Hearing Gets CloseAI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The WorldStrange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor CenterApple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ersApple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikApple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of HomesApple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & WorkersThe Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. GjøvikUS Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption NowApple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikPart II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd ExcuseApple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working ConditionsSilicon Valley Chemical Contamination & ExposureI thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste