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Tax Day Protest at the Zionist Consulate
Our tax money for Israel's bombs are big problem for many
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, April 15) - The first rule of criminal aggression is be sure to attack only those who cannot meaningfully fight back. Therefore, presidents before Trump had no problem sending bombs to Israel to perpetuate the Palestinian genocide while they collected their AIPAC millions.
Iran is a different story. Ninety million people and the ability to choke off the world's oil. You have to be really stupid to attack Iran. Trump, possessor of a diseased mind, qualified.
Israel, since its 1948 founding, has been an expansionist state. First, the project was to ethnically cleanse Palestine of Palestinians and then to proceed to the creation of "Eretz Israel", greater Israel. This future Middle East hegemon is to Include, Syria, Jordan, Libya, Iran, Lebanon. and parts of Egypt and Saudi Arabia. That is, "from the Euphrates to the Nile."
This tall order requires the US with its seemingly inexhaustible amount of blood and treasure and a with government that can be convinced, bribed, or fooled to join in. Netanyahu with his, in his own words, "dream for forty years," was able to fool the imbecile, narcissist, President, now already in the habit of murdering people on the high seas and fresh from kidnapping the President of Venezuela.
It is turning out that Trump is meeting significant opposition, even from his, till now. sycophantic Republican party. Massive, nationwide "No Kings" protests are ongoing and right wing pundits like Tucker Carlson and Megan Kelly are jumping ship. Attacking the Pope and pretending to be Christ doesn't help either. What will come first? The completion of Trump's destruction of the American state including its electoral system, or the defeat of Trump and the Republican party?
San Francisco's Israeli consulate saw a spirited protest action on April 15, the day US tax returns are due. Protesters displayed signs saying "no taxes for genocide," "sanction Israel" and "and hands off Lebanon." Many Palestinian flags and Iranian flags were there.
As Trump tries to extricate himself from a pointless Iran war, Netanyahu is struggling to keep the hostilities going. For him, it needs to be all war all the time. As the US attempted to negotiate with Iran in Pakistan, Israel attacked densely populated areas of Beirut, killing over three hundred people. These war crimes are ongoing but it remains to be seem how long the Trump-Netanyahu alliance can last. Everyone who allies with Trump eventually gets demolished and we can only hope that Netanyahu will be no exception.
After the rally in front of the Israeli consulate, the demonstrators marched a few blocks to the Sasome Street building that houses ICE and then held another rally.
See all high resolution photos here.
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