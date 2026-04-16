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No Tax Funds for Israeli Genocide & US Imperialist Wars - Rally at SF Israeli Consulate
A rally took place at the Israeli consulate in San Francisco on Tax Day April 15, 2026 to protest the use of trillions of tax dollars on genocide in Gaza and imperialist wars throughout the world.
As part of a national day of action of tax day April 15, 2026, rallies took place throughout the US to demand an end to trillions of US taxes going to the genocide in Gaza and US imperialist wars abroad. In San Francisco at the Israeli consulate speakers talked about these US supported crimes.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/o7YEU_RE3Yk
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