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Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

No Tax Funds for Israeli Genocide & US Imperialist Wars - Rally at SF Israeli Consulate

by LVP
Thu, Apr 16, 2026 10:52AM
A rally took place at the Israeli consulate in San Francisco on Tax Day April 15, 2026 to protest the use of trillions of tax dollars on genocide in Gaza and imperialist wars throughout the world.
No Money For Genocide & Wars
As part of a national day of action of tax day April 15, 2026, rallies took place throughout the US to demand an end to trillions of US taxes going to the genocide in Gaza and US imperialist wars abroad. In San Francisco at the Israeli consulate speakers talked about these US supported crimes.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/o7YEU_RE3Yk
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