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This Ain't Rock n Roll - Interview w/ author Daniel Rachel on Pop Music & The Third Reich
Audio interview with author Daniel Rachel, author of the new book This Ain't Rock n Roll - Pop Music, The Swastika and The Third Reich. (October 30, 2025 - Akashic Books)
Listen now:
This interview with Daniel Rachel was originally broadcast on March 5, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with host John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org at the University of California Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://danielrachel.com/this-aint-rock-ro...
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