This Ain't Rock n Roll - Interview w/ author Daniel Rachel on Pop Music & The Third Reich jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com) by John Malkin

Audio interview with author Daniel Rachel, author of the new book This Ain't Rock n Roll - Pop Music, The Swastika and The Third Reich. (October 30, 2025 - Akashic Books)

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2026/04/16/daniel_rachel_-_pop_music__swastika_-_indymedia.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

This interview with Daniel Rachel was originally broadcast on March 5, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with host John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org at the University of California Santa Cruz.