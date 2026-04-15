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View events for the week of 4/25/2026
San Francisco Animal Liberation

Dog$piracy Screening at the Roxie Theater

Dog$piracy film poster image of small dog
original image (1200x675)
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Date:
Saturday, April 25, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
In Defense of Animals
Location Details:
Roxie Theater, 3125 16th Street, San Francisco CA 94103
Join In Defense of Animals for a special screening of Dog$piracy!

Behind the cute puppy in the pet store window is a sinister world of abuse and exploitation. DOG$PIRACY follows British vet, author, and animal welfare campaigner Dr. Marc Abraham OBE as he investigates puppy mills, canine fertility clinics, and puppy smuggling. His mission to stop the cruel puppy mill industry takes him to Wales, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and Westminster. In the US and UK, he meets decision-makers who have the power to change the law, but he eventually uncovers a conspiracy among the political elite that prevents bipartisan laws from being passed. DOG$PIRACY aims to empower the public into knowing how to do the right thing, despite the disappointment from our politicians.

WHAT: Dog$piracy Screening and Q&A
WHERE: Roxie Theater, 3125 16th Street, San Francisco CA 94103
WHEN 11:40 AM on Saturday, April 25, 2026
Ticket Price: $15.00

Stay after the documentary for an exclusive Q&A with Dr. Marc Abraham (star) hosted by Michael Angelo Torres (In Defense of Animals)
For more information: http://www.idausa.org/dogspiracysf
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 15, 2026 11:30PM
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