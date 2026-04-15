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From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

SEIU1021/IFPTE21 City Workers Rally at SF General Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs

by LVP
Wed, Apr 15, 2026 8:43PM
Hundreds of San Francisco SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 rallied at San Francisco General Hospital to demand an end to lay-offs by Mayor Daniel Lurie and support Prop D which raising taxes on high paid CEOs
SF DPH Healthcare Workers Rallied At SF General
original image (4032x3024)
Over 500 San Francisco City workers who are members of SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 along with community members rallied and marched against the layoffs and closures of public services by SF Mayor Lurie and the Department of Public Health.

Lurie's DPH has laid off over 120 healthcare workers without regard to their seniority and labor rights. This brazen union busting attacks comes at the same time that the City continues to contract out hundreds of millions of dollars to private contractors including cronies of the Mayor and his billionaire friends.

Psychiatric nurses at Laguna Honda hospital and healthcare workers at community centers spoke out about the attack on these services and the likely deaths that will take place when the centers close and services are ended.

The rally also supported Prop D which would institute a a tax on the high paid CEO’s to raise $300 million. San Francisco has over 70 billionaires and they are close supporters and advisors of SF Mayor Lurie who is also a billionaire.

The leaders of SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 called for workers to join the rally for May Day rally and march at 4:00 PM at Embarcadero Square.

Additional Media:

SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0

SEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop D
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8

Black Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue Williams
https://youtu.be/HyyfoWDhAH0

Terrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI

STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Families
https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ

WW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHR
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-9-22-sf-laguna-honda-hospital-discharges-the-deaths-with-pat-mcginnnis-canhr-8-9-22

WorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-4-22-fight-to-save-sf-laguna-honda-seiu-1021-sf-tenderloin-housing-clinic-workers

Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-rally-laguna-honda-hospital/2976789/

SF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission Hearing
https://youtu.be/OgQfINEQSwo

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI

SF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The Workplace
https://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk

California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)
http://www.canhr.org

Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0

EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo

Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s

Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&;t=34s

SEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/WcegGGYPHoQ

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8
§Unions Supporting Prop D
by LVP
Wed, Apr 15, 2026 8:43PM
sm_img_4797.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 & IFPTE 21 as well as SF Labor Council are supporting Prop D to tax high paid CEO's
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8
§SE Mission Geriatric Patient Joanie Marquardt Spoke Out About The Cuts
by LVP
Wed, Apr 15, 2026 8:43PM
sm_img_4809.jpg
original image (1949x2430)
Patients will die said SE Mission Geriatric Patient Joanie Marquardt
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8
§SF DPH Workers Talked About How The Cuts Will Destroy People
by LVP
Wed, Apr 15, 2026 8:43PM
sm_img_4800_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF DPH healthcare workers reported on how the closures will harm and kill their clients and people who need care.
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8
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