Hundreds of San Francisco SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 rallied at San Francisco General Hospital to demand an end to lay-offs by Mayor Daniel Lurie and support Prop D which raising taxes on high paid CEOs

Over 500 San Francisco City workers who are members of SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 along with community members rallied and marched against the layoffs and closures of public services by SF Mayor Lurie and the Department of Public Health.Lurie's DPH has laid off over 120 healthcare workers without regard to their seniority and labor rights. This brazen union busting attacks comes at the same time that the City continues to contract out hundreds of millions of dollars to private contractors including cronies of the Mayor and his billionaire friends.Psychiatric nurses at Laguna Honda hospital and healthcare workers at community centers spoke out about the attack on these services and the likely deaths that will take place when the centers close and services are ended.The rally also supported Prop D which would institute a a tax on the high paid CEO’s to raise $300 million. San Francisco has over 70 billionaires and they are close supporters and advisors of SF Mayor Lurie who is also a billionaire.The leaders of SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 called for workers to join the rally for May Day rally and march at 4:00 PM at Embarcadero Square.Additional Media:SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For SeniorsSEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop DBlack Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue WilliamsTerrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & MayorSTOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & FamiliesWW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHRWorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic WorkersPatients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital OpenSF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission HearingSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacySF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The WorkplaceCalifornia Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living WagesEPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John WadsworthReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanSEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks OutWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video Project