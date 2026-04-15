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California International Racial Justice

CA State Capitol Juneteenth - Dia de Los Negroes - Slavery Era Banking Disclosure Featured

by Edited by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Wed, Apr 15, 2026 4:38PM
California State Legislature joins growing notion of considering “Corporate Slavery Era Disclosure” proposals that adds weight to the UN-designated "gravest crime against humanity" as a matured financial debt, calling for restorative justice modalities that include direct compensatory payouts to a verified global class of descendants to trigger a new era of worldwide growth.
California State Legislature joins growing notion of considering “Corporate Slavery Era Disclosure” proposals that adds weight to the UN-...
original image (795x1017)
A Multi-Trillion Dollar Plan toward addressing the “Gravest Crime Against Humanity Through Global Stimulus.” Chattel Slavery essential collateral to establish global bond markets could help Restorative Justice utilizing innovative quantitative easing tools.

Geneva, Switzerland - In a landmark shift toward balancing the global economic ledger, a coalition of international financial institutions and economists are discussing a framework for Restorative Quantitative Easing (RQE).

The growing notion of “Corporate Slavery Era Disclosure” proposals add weight to the UN-designated "gravest crime against humanity" as a matured financial debt, calling for restorative justice modalities that include direct compensatory payouts to a verified global class of descendants to trigger a new era of worldwide growth.

The Business Case for Repair

The initiative argues that the transatlantic slave trade was not just a moral tragedy, but an unimaginable massive market distortion. By using enslaved people as collateral, 19th-century banks artificially inflated Western wealth while "freezing" the economic potential of millions.

"The global economy is currently running on a broken circuit, by injecting direct liquidity into the hands of those who can probe generational harm, we aren't just paying a debt—we are performing a massive market intervention to unlock 'stranded' human capital and create millions of new consumers, homeowners, and entrepreneurs." according to a leading economist invited to present new strategies during California Juneteenth events.

Key Pillars of the Restorative Framework:

The Global Harm Probe: Utilizing advanced fintech and genealogical data to identify the "Compensatory Class"—descendants of those whose labor was used as bank collateral or insured as cargo.

Direct Capital Injection: Unlike traditional aid, RQE provides direct financial compensation. This liquidity is designed to act as seed capital driving up the "Velocity of Money" as it is reinvested into education, housing, and business ventures.

Systemic Risk Mitigation: Settling this historical liability, the framework aims to close the wealth gap, which current market data identifies as a primary driver of global social and financial instability.

Economic Impact Projections

The framework estimates that a structured, multi-decade payout would result in an increase in global GDP. By transforming a historically decimated, dislocated and looted population into a high-powered "Growth Class," the plan seeks to:

Eliminate "Credit Deserts": Turning unbanked regions into thriving emerging markets.

Standardize Market Participation: Ensuring the descendants of the enslaved have the "skin in the game" required for a stable global middle class.

Finality of Liability: Allowing modern firms to resolve long-standing legal and reputational risks through a definitive, transparent settlement.

A New Ledger for the 21st Century

The coalition emphasizes that this is initially a voluntary participatory strategy toward restitution that could be distributed through a system of global oversight body to ensure that capital flows directly into wealth-building mechanisms.

"Justice is the ultimate stimulus," the statement concludes. "When we fix the theft of the past, we fund the wealth of the future. This is simply the most logical ethical and business decision of our century."

https://www.bis.org/

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