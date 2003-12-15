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Demo at israeli consulate
Date:
Friday, April 17, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Noise against genocide
Location Details:
456 MomtgomernSt, SF
‼️ Come out and let the zionists know that they are not wanted anywhere ‼️
🔻 Friday, April 17, 2026) and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️ Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
🎈 We will be focusing on the racist execution law for Palestinian hostages.
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
🔻 Friday, April 17, 2026) and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️ Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
🎈 We will be focusing on the racist execution law for Palestinian hostages.
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 15, 2026 2:05PM
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