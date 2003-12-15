Demo at israeli consulate

Date:

Friday, April 17, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Noise against genocide

Location Details:

456 MomtgomernSt, SF

‼️ Come out and let the zionists know that they are not wanted anywhere ‼️



🔻 Friday, April 17, 2026) and every Friday!)

🔻 10:30am-12pm

🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF

“israeli” Consulate



‼️ Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️

🎈 We will be focusing on the racist execution law for Palestinian hostages.

FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸