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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Sequence to Survival: Using Genomics to Save Biodiversity

Beth Shapiro in front of a skeleton of a mammoth
original image (2160x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute
Location Details:
UC Santa Cruz Merrill Cultural Center
A Free Public Symposium

Friday, May 1, 2026 Merrill Cultural Center, UC Santa Cruz Main Campus Doors open at 12:30 PM | Program begins at 1:00 PM


Registration is free but required!



In the 25 years since the Human Genome Project, scientists have sequenced the DNA of thousands of species. But what can genomics actually do for ecological conservation? The answers are both surprising and urgent. Join us for an afternoon at the cutting edge of conservation genomics as we explore everything from de-extinction to searching water samples for viral genomes, with researchers from the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute who are turning DNA into a tool for protecting life on Earth.


Keynote Speaker: Beth Shapiro Chief Science Officer, Colossal Biosciences Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, UC Santa Cruz; Director of Conservation Genomics, UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute


Beth Shapiro leads the science behind Colossal Biosciences' efforts to bring back the woolly mammoth and dire wolf. In her talk, "How (and Why) to Clone a Mammoth," she'll share what the science of de-extinction is revealing about how we can protect the species we still have — and why the tools being built for resurrection may be our best hope for preventing extinction in the first place.


Panel Discussion: Conservation Genomics in Action


Following the keynote, Beth joins a panel of researchers working on the front lines of conservation: helping kelp forests survive warming oceans, tracking the genetic health of California's brown bears, monitoring biodiversity through DNA collected from soil and water, and partnering with Indigenous communities to protect species around the world. Panel participants include:

  • Beth Shapiro- Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Santa Cruz, CSO of Colossal Biosciences
  • Meaghan Clark- Postdoctoral Scholar in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UCSC
  • Katie Jones- Director of Community Engagement at Wise Ancestors
  • Joanna Kelly- Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Santa Cruz
  • Rachel Meyers - Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Santa Cruz, CSO of eDNA Explorer
Science Fair Showcase

Explore live demos and talk directly with researchers from some of the top conservation genomics labs in the country. Come curious.


Schedule


12:30 PM — Doors open
1:00 PM — Welcome remarks by David Haussler and Keynote by Beth Shapiro
1:50 PM — Panel discussion and Q&A
2:50 PM — Refreshments and science fair showcase
4:30 PM — Event close
For more information: https://events.ucsc.edu/event/sequence-to-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 15, 2026 10:46AM
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