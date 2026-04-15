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Film Screening: Eating Our Way to Extinction
Date:
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Vegan Chef Challenge Volunteers
Location Details:
Santa Cruz County Library, 224 Church St, Santa Cruz
Join us for a special community event featuring a free film screening of Eating Our Way to Extinction, along with a free vegan meal and refreshments!
This powerful and easy-to-watch documentary explores the environmental impact of our food choices, while offering a hopeful and thought-provoking perspective on the future.
🌱 What to expect:
• 🎥 Film screening: Eating Our Way to Extinction
• 🍕 Free vegan pizza donated by Pizza My Heart
• 🍪 Snacks and desserts
• 💬 Optional discussion and community connection
This event is completely free and open to the public — feel free to bring friends!
📍 Location: Downtown Santa Cruz Library (conference room, upstairs)
224 Church St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
📅 Date: Sunday, April 26
🕑 Time: 2:30–4:00pm
This event is being organized by local volunteers of the Santa Cruz Vegan Chef Challenge, a month-long initiative highlighting plant-based dining across the city.
Come enjoy great food, connect with others, and explore an important topic in a welcoming, relaxed setting. Space is limited, so please mark “going” and arrive early to secure a spot 🙂
🎬 Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/Cl2iY87Sic8?si=Y7G0JnasgUbp68md
This powerful and easy-to-watch documentary explores the environmental impact of our food choices, while offering a hopeful and thought-provoking perspective on the future.
🌱 What to expect:
• 🎥 Film screening: Eating Our Way to Extinction
• 🍕 Free vegan pizza donated by Pizza My Heart
• 🍪 Snacks and desserts
• 💬 Optional discussion and community connection
This event is completely free and open to the public — feel free to bring friends!
📍 Location: Downtown Santa Cruz Library (conference room, upstairs)
224 Church St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
📅 Date: Sunday, April 26
🕑 Time: 2:30–4:00pm
This event is being organized by local volunteers of the Santa Cruz Vegan Chef Challenge, a month-long initiative highlighting plant-based dining across the city.
Come enjoy great food, connect with others, and explore an important topic in a welcoming, relaxed setting. Space is limited, so please mark “going” and arrive early to secure a spot 🙂
🎬 Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/Cl2iY87Sic8?si=Y7G0JnasgUbp68md
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8488361182...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 15, 2026 10:38AM
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