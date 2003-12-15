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Billionaires Ruin EVERYTHING #teslatakedown San Jose
Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José
Billionaires Ruin EVERYTHING together let’s fight back against Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.
Make: a big, good sign that shows how we really feel & that can be read from across the street.
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.
Wear: a hat/sunscreen
Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest. We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown
Make: a big, good sign that shows how we really feel & that can be read from across the street.
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.
Wear: a hat/sunscreen
Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest. We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/billionai...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 15, 2026 10:00AM
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