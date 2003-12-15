Billionaires Ruin EVERYTHING #teslatakedown San Jose

Date:

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José

Billionaires Ruin EVERYTHING together let’s fight back against Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.



Make: a big, good sign that shows how we really feel & that can be read from across the street.



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.



Wear: a hat/sunscreen



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest. We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown



