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View events for the week of 4/20/2026
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Immigrant Rights

No War, No ICE, Free Palestine: May Day Mass Call

Zoom https://bit.ly/nowarmayday
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, April 20, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Rising Majority
Location Details:
Zoom
https://bit.ly/nowarmayday
On May 1, communities across the country are preparing for ‘no work, no school, and no shopping’!

This year, we want to make sure that this May Day is our largest anti-war mobilization yet. Members of Congress, corporate actors, and billionaire profiteers who are making violence possible against our communities here and abroad must hear from us!

Join us to learn how to incorporate anti-war demands into your May Day plans. On this call, you’ll hear from long-time anti-war organizers, Palestinian activists, labor organizers, and other speakers who will get us prepared for May Day with concrete tools, messages, and demands.

Confirmed speakers include: Representative Rashida Tlaib, Iranian American organizer Hoda Katebi, poet Aja Monet, Sumaya Awad of Adalah Justice Project, Aru Shiney-Ajay of Sunrise Movement, Leah Greenberg of Indivisible, Kieran Knutson of CWA 7250, Lauren Chua of UE Local 256, National Nurses United President Jamie Brown, RN
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 15, 2026 9:44AM
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