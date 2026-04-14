San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie and his Department of Public Health are moving to shutdown 3 community healthcare centers including the only one for seniors with mental health problems.

SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and the Department of Public Health are threatening to close three healthcare centers that provide critical care including for youth, poor and seniors.Southeast Mission Geriatric clinic which is close to Bernal Heights and in the Excelsior said they offer wraparound care for seniors, including mental health care for many immigrants who endured trauma and witnessed atrocities in their home countries.A healthcare worker talked about these issues and how it will effect the clients and the community.Additional Media:Black Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue WilliamsTerrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & MayorSTOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & FamiliesWW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHRWorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic WorkersPatients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital OpenSF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission HearingSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacySF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The WorkplaceCalifornia Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living WagesEPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John WadsworthReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanSEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks OutWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video Project